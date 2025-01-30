Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials is go for August

The FIM is pleased to announce that the 2025 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials (BMST), an FIM Land Speed World Records event, will this year take place at the historic American venue from 24-28 August.

Situated around thirteen-hundred metres above sea level and two-hundred kilometres west of the Utah state capital of Salt Lake City, the world-famous Bonneville Salt Flats International Raceway is an iconic location that has become synonymous with land speed record attempts. Since September 1955, every successful attempt on the outright motorcycle land speed world record has been staged here with the current record of 605.697 km/h (Mile: 605.366 km/h) set by Rocky Robinson on a Suzuki Hayabusa 2600 in 2010 – click here for results from 1980 onwards.

First held in 2004, BMST is a co-sanctioned event promoted by Deliciate Promotions LCC and also incorporates the American Motorcyclist Association Land Speed Grand Championships. This means racers can contend for an FIM World Record or an AMA Championship title.

The action will take place over five days of competition and on two race tracks, each with short and long course variations. Along with FIM World Records and AMA National Records classes there is also a ‘Run Whatcha Brung’ category that encourages participation from a broad spectrum of competitors.

Event Director/Owner Delvene Reber said: “Last year’s Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials was an incredibly successful event and, with the ongoing and valuable support of the FIM, I am confident we will build on this in 2025. BMST is a truly international event that encourages participation from all walks of life and I look forward to welcoming competitors, old and new, at Bonneville Salt Flats International Raceway this August.”

Details of registration for the 2025 Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials will be communicated at a later date.