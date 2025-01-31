Unleash The Power: Honda CB500 Hornet Showcase

We take a slightly longer look, ride and walk around the Honda CB500 Hornet…

00:00 Introduction and official Honda Video

00:19 Our Walk Around

02:30 Short Gallery

03:10 Quick Ride up the South Downs

04:25 Photo Gallery Continued

04:55 Ride up the South Downs Continues

06:15 Another Official Honda Video

07:04 Ride up the South Downs Continues

08:32 Final round of photos

09:43 Specs as per Honda Motorcycles UK

Read the feature in issue 37 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News out today 31st January 2025

More info can be found on our website here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/2024-honda-cb500-hornet/

Video content provided by and copyright of Honda Motorcycles UK

Please note: This videos commentary use txt (from the written feature) to speech and as such may sound artificial.

