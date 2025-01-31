Friday, January 31, 2025
Unleash The Power: Honda CB500 Hornet Showcase

Industry NewsManufacturersHonda
1 min.read

Unleash The Power: Honda CB500 Hornet Showcase

We take a slightly longer look, ride and walk around the Honda CB500 Hornet…

00:00 Introduction and official Honda Video
00:19 Our Walk Around
02:30 Short Gallery
03:10 Quick Ride up the South Downs
04:25 Photo Gallery Continued
04:55 Ride up the South Downs Continues
06:15 Another Official Honda Video
07:04 Ride up the South Downs Continues
08:32 Final round of photos
09:43 Specs as per Honda Motorcycles UK

Read the feature in issue 37 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News out today 31st January 2025

Subscribe to the digital magazine here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/modern-classic-motorcycle-news-magazine/

More info can be found on our website here: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/2024-honda-cb500-hornet/

Video content provided by and copyright of Honda Motorcycles UK

Please note: This videos commentary use txt (from the written feature) to speech and as such may sound artificial.

Please consider subscribing to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm0QDTpHIld51SB1__k25wA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us on BlueSky:https://bsky.app/profile/modernclassicbikes.co.uk

Follow us and join us on Biker Hub: https://www.bikerhub.co.uk

You can also support us by buying us a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/info4ta

M.C.M. News (Modern Classic Motorcycle News) digital magazine

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

About us

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

TCX Racing Boots designed for the British weather

Apparel 0
Don’t let unpredictable British weather ruin your riding plans. With the TCX S-TR1 WP boots, riders stay fully protected from the rain all year round — whether on the track or road.

SC-Project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series

Latest News 0
High-Performance Exhaust Manufacturer Onboard For Title Sponsorship

Introducing The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Lineup

Industry News 0
An entirely new lineup of KTM 390 ADVENTURE models will be launched in 2025, with the highly coveted ‘R’ badge debuting in KTM 390 ADVENTURE guise.

