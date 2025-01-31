Friday, January 31, 2025
TCX Racing Boots designed for the British weather

Industry NewsApparelTCX
Less than 1 min.read

Tcx Racing Boots Designed For The British WeatherDon’t let unpredictable British weather ruin your riding plans. With the TCX S-TR1 WP boots, riders stay fully protected from the rain all year round — whether on the track or road.

Built to deliver exceptional protection and comfort in any condition, the S-TR1 boots feature a T-DRY waterproof membrane that keeps feet, ankles, and shins dry, offering complete insulation from the elements during wet rides.

Safety is front and centre, with a rigid TPU shield at the front working in harmony with soft padding for optimal protection and comfort. The TCS® (Torsion Control System) guides the ankle through its natural range of motion, preventing unwanted twisting and hyperextension, so you can ride with confidence.

There is an Ortholite® cushioning footbed for comfort and boot longevity and unlike traditional foam, the Ortholite® foam compresses less than 5% over the product’s lifetime, so the cushioning, fit and performance never change. The S-TR1 WP boots also have Groundtrax® rubber soles which provide optimal grip on and off the bike – even in wet weather to offer maximum confidence.

The S-TR1 WP boots come in black with an RRP of £259.99 and are available in sizes EU38-49. Tcx Racing Boots Designed For The British Weather

 

SC-Project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series

SC-Project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series

Latest News 0
High-Performance Exhaust Manufacturer Onboard For Title Sponsorship

Introducing The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Lineup

Industry News 0
An entirely new lineup of KTM 390 ADVENTURE models will be launched in 2025, with the highly coveted 'R' badge debuting in KTM 390 ADVENTURE guise.

Just Dropped Issue 37 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Books 0
Just dropped today issue 36 of Modern Classic  Motorcycle News digital magazineWelcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News latest news, lifestyle and reviews from the world of Modern Classic, Roadster and Naked motorcycles.

