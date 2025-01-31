TCX Racing Boots designed for the British weather

Don’t let unpredictable British weather ruin your riding plans. With the TCX S-TR1 WP boots, riders stay fully protected from the rain all year round — whether on the track or road.

Built to deliver exceptional protection and comfort in any condition, the S-TR1 boots feature a T-DRY waterproof membrane that keeps feet, ankles, and shins dry, offering complete insulation from the elements during wet rides.

Safety is front and centre, with a rigid TPU shield at the front working in harmony with soft padding for optimal protection and comfort. The TCS® (Torsion Control System) guides the ankle through its natural range of motion, preventing unwanted twisting and hyperextension, so you can ride with confidence.

There is an Ortholite® cushioning footbed for comfort and boot longevity and unlike traditional foam, the Ortholite® foam compresses less than 5% over the product’s lifetime, so the cushioning, fit and performance never change. The S-TR1 WP boots also have Groundtrax® rubber soles which provide optimal grip on and off the bike – even in wet weather to offer maximum confidence.

The S-TR1 WP boots come in black with an RRP of £259.99 and are available in sizes EU38-49.