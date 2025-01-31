Friday, January 31, 2025
Hugger for Honda Africa Twin

Hugger For Honda Africa TwinPyramid Hugger for Honda’s flagship dual-sport CRF1100L Africa Twin

Pyramid now offers a Rear Hugger for the Honda CRF1100L, providing proven protection from road spray for the big adventure sport bike.

Designed and made in their UK factory, the Hugger significantly reduces the grit and grime thrown up by the rear wheel. It shields the rear shock and linkage from road spray, keeping them cleaner and reducing the effort required to clean them.

The built in chain guard also stops lube from coating the rear wheel and area around it. Styled to complement the Africa Twin’s rugged aesthetics, the Hugger is constructed from durable ABS plastic, textured to match Honda’s factory finish.

It mounts to existing points on the swinging arm – no modifications required – so it’s simple to fit, and won’t get in the way of routine tasks like brake servicing and drive chain maintenance.

The Pyramid Hugger retails for £134.99 including VAT and comes with all necessary fixings and fitting instructions. It is suitable for all 2020-2025 CRF1100L models.

Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.uk

Direct link to product; https://pyramidmoto.co.uk/products/pyramid-hugger-matte-black-honda-crf-1100-l-africa-twin-2020-2025

 

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

