News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 2nd February 2025

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 2nd February 2025

The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”

To find out more click on a headline below:

Sunday 1 June 2025 – Aprilia All Stars is back…
https://superbike-news.co.uk/sunday-1-june-2025-aprilia-all-stars-is-back/

Yamaha Motor Europe Presents 2025 WorldSBK Line-Up…
https://superbike-news.co.uk/yamaha-motor-europe-presents-2025-worldsbk-line-up/

London’s calling as Kawasaki returns to the London Motorcycle Show…
https://superbike-news.co.uk/londons-calling-as-kawasaki-returns-to-the-london-motorcycle-show/

Triumph Reveals New Speed Triple 1200 RS…
https://superbike-news.co.uk/triumph-reveals-new-speed-triple-1200-rs/

Yuasa’s Winter Warmer promotion to bring a little seasonal style
https://superbike-news.co.uk/yuasas-winter-warmer-promotion-to-bring-a-little-seasonal-style/

Pre-bookings now open: Aprilia Tuareg Rally & Moto Guzzi Stelvio Duecento Tributo
https://superbike-news.co.uk/pre-bookings-now-open-aprilia-tuareg-rally-moto-guzzi-stelvio-duecento-tributo/

The International Classic Motorcycle Show Returns This April
https://superbike-news.co.uk/the-international-classic-motorcycle-show-returns-this-april/

Collection of Trophies Awarded to Mike Hailwood For Sale
https://superbike-news.co.uk/collection-of-trophies-awarded-to-mike-hailwood-for-sale/

New 2025 Colours and Euro5+ Compliance for iconic Dax, Monkey and Super Cub C125
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-2025-colours-and-euro5-compliance-for-iconic-dax-monkey-and-super-cub-c125/

Flip-front? What flip-front? The new RPHA 91
https://superbike-news.co.uk/flip-front-what-flip-front-the-new-rpha-91/

AIROH: with MATHISSE II the new era of the flip up helmets
https://superbike-news.co.uk/airoh-with-mathisse-ii-the-new-era-of-the-flip-up-helmets/

Vanucci introduces the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots
https://superbike-news.co.uk/vanucci-introduces-the-vab-7-sympatex-motorcycle-boots/

Razgatlioglu returns with fastest lap at Portimao
https://superbike-news.co.uk/razgatlioglu-returns-with-fastest-lap-at-portimao/

Joel Esteban to Step up With Red Bull KTM Tech3 to Replace Injured Jacob Roulstone
https://superbike-news.co.uk/joel-esteban-to-step-up-with-red-bull-ktm-tech3-to-replace-injured-jacob-roulstone/

Sportsbikeshop to Open a Brand-New Store in Norwich
https://superbike-news.co.uk/sportsbikeshop-to-open-a-brand-new-store-in-norwich/

Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship
https://superbike-news.co.uk/dunlop-expands-partnership-with-fim-endurance-world-championship/

ROKiT OFF announced as new title sponsor for 2025 BMW F 900 R Cup
https://superbike-news.co.uk/rokit-off-announced-as-new-title-sponsor-for-2025-bmw-f-900-r-cup/

Weather disrupts final pre-season test as teams focus on Australia
https://superbike-news.co.uk/weather-disrupts-final-pre-season-test-as-teams-focus-on-australia/

Red Bull KTM all-in for 2025 MotoGP Glory
https://superbike-news.co.uk/red-bull-ktm-all-in-for-2025-motogp-glory/

NEW ear protection from Oxford: FilterBuds RACE, TOURING & COMMUTER
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-ear-protection-from-oxford-filterbuds-race-touring-commuter/

Zero Motorcycles Supercharges EV Adoption with Major Price Cuts in ‘GO Electric’ Incentive
https://superbike-news.co.uk/zero-motorcycles-supercharges-ev-adoption-with-major-price-cuts-in-go-electric-incentive/

Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials is go for August
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bonneville-motorcycle-speed-trials-is-go-for-august/

Unleash The Power: Honda CB500 Hornet Showcase
https://superbike-news.co.uk/unleash-the-power-honda-cb500-hornet-showcase/

Unleashing The Awesome Features Of The DJI Action 5 Pro
https://superbike-news.co.uk/unleashing-the-awesome-features-of-the-dji-action-5-pro/

Introducing: The Stylish Furygan Shard Urban Textile Jacket
https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-stylish-furygan-shard-urban-textile-jacket/

Just Dropped Issue 37 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News
https://superbike-news.co.uk/just-dropped-issue-37-modern-classic-motorcycle-news/

Introducing The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Lineup
https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-2025-ktm-390-adventure-lineup/

SC-Project Is The Title Sponsor Of The 2025 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Series
https://superbike-news.co.uk/sc-project-is-the-title-sponsor-of-the-2025-motoamerica-twins-cup-series/

TCX Racing Boots designed for the British weather
https://superbike-news.co.uk/tcx-racing-boots-designed-for-the-british-weather/

New four-year 0% offer from Suzuki
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-four-year-0-offer-from-suzuki/

Hugger for Honda Africa Twin
https://superbike-news.co.uk/hugger-for-honda-africa-twin/

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Present New Management and Bike Livery
https://superbike-news.co.uk/monster-energy-yamaha-motogp-present-new-management-and-bike-livery/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Honda HRC Castrol team makes debut in Indonesia

