£800 off Suzuki 800s

Suzuki’s range of 800cc machines are currently available with £800 off Suzuki’s range of 800cc machines are currently available with £800 off the RRP when you take a test ride. The offer runs until the end of March, 2025.

The offer means that the award-winning GSX-8R and award-winning GSX-8S see their prices drop to £8,199 and £7,499 respectively. The off-road-ready V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Tour drop to £10,199 and £11,699, while the V-Strom 800RE is reduced to £8,899 and the 800RE Tour lowered to £10,399.

Suzuki’s new, DOHC, parallel twin engine, with its 270° crank, delivers an abundance of lowdown torque and midrange drive, while four valves per cylinder enable a free-revving nature. Each model on the platform gets a full-colour TFT screen, a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, power modes, and multiple traction control settings. In addition, the V-Strom 800DE gets an additional off-road traction control setting and the ability to disengage the rear ABS.

With the reduction in RRP the GSX-8S is also available on a four-year PCP deal for £79 per month with just a £1,815.52 deposit, or the full adventure-spec V-Strom 800DE Tour, complete with 112 litres of storage thanks to an aluminium top box and panniers, is available for £119 per month with a £2,816.81 deposit.

For more information on Suzuki’s range of offers, click here.

