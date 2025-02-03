Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

£800 off Suzuki 800s

Industry NewsManufacturersSuzuki
1 min.read

Buy Me A Coffee

£800 Off Suzuki 800sSuzuki’s range of 800cc machines are currently available with £800 off the RRP when you take a test ride. The offer runs until the end of March, 2025.

The offer means that the award-winning GSX-8R and award-winning GSX-8S see their prices drop to £8,199 and £7,499 respectively. The off-road-ready V-Strom 800DE and 800DE Tour drop to £10,199 and £11,699, while the V-Strom 800RE is reduced to £8,899 and the 800RE Tour lowered to £10,399. 

Suzuki’s new, DOHC, parallel twin engine, with its 270° crank, delivers an abundance of lowdown torque and midrange drive, while four valves per cylinder enable a free-revving nature. Each model on the platform gets a full-colour TFT screen, a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, power modes, and multiple traction control settings. In addition, the V-Strom 800DE gets an additional off-road traction control setting and the ability to disengage the rear ABS. 

With the reduction in RRP the GSX-8S is also available on a four-year PCP deal for £79 per month with just a £1,815.52 deposit, or the full adventure-spec V-Strom 800DE Tour, complete with 112 litres of storage thanks to an aluminium top box and panniers, is available for £119 per month with a £2,816.81 deposit. 

For more information on Suzuki’s range of offers, click here. 

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Yamaha Motor Europe Unveils 2025 WorldSSP Contenders
Next article
The Overland Event is Back

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal

Classic MotorCycle Show 0
Mortons Media Group Ltd is delighted to announce that Carole Nash, one of the UK’s leading motorcycle insurance brokers, has renewed its sponsorship of the two Stafford Classic Bike Shows for an additional three years.

NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Apparel 0
The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.

2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models

Honda 0
2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models celebrate half a century of touring in style

Most Popular

Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal

Classic MotorCycle Show 0
Mortons Media Group Ltd is delighted to announce that Carole Nash, one of the UK’s leading motorcycle insurance brokers, has renewed its sponsorship of the two Stafford Classic Bike Shows for an additional three years.

NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Apparel 0
The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.

2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models

Honda 0
2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models celebrate half a century of touring in style

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal

Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford...

Frank Duggan - 0