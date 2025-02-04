Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Official MotoAmerica Dunlop Preseason Test Open To Spectators

Official Motoamerica Dunlop Preseason Test Open To SpectatorsFans Can Purchase Tickets To Watch Testing Action At The Podium Club In Arizona, February 22-23.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, and the Podium Club racetrack in Casa Grande, Arizona, have announced that fans can purchase tickets to watch all the on-track action at the Podium Club during the official MotoAmerica Dunlop preseason test, February 22-23.

The test will feature sessions for Superbike, Motovation Supersport, SC-Project Twins Cup and Stock 1000 with each class allotted four 20- to 30-minute sessions per day. Superbike Cup/Stock 1000 riders will also have a shared session with Mission King Of The Baggers testers.

Spectators will be able to take in the action for just $15 per person.

Designed by Rose Design of Arizona and engineered by England’s Apex Circuit Design, the Podium Club’s racetrack was created to meet FIA and FIM safety standards. The course features up to 18 different configurations.

“We think it’s great that the Podium Club is going to open its doors to our fans who want to come out and watch some of our teams and racers test before the start of the 2025 season,” said MotoAmerica’s COO Chuck Aksland. “The atmosphere at our tests is normally laid back with the teams getting a lot of work done as they prepare for the opening rounds. It also allows our riders to test the latest Dunlop tires. Spectating at a test gives our fans an even closer look at the teams and riders in action.”

John Mabry, General Manager at the Podium Club, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event: “We are thrilled to be hosting the official MotoAmerica preseason test and its world-class riders as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. This event is a testament to the quality of our circuit and the growing reputation of the Podium Club as a destination for professional motorsports. We look forward to providing an ideal testing environment and hope this is the start of a lasting relationship with MotoAmerica.”

For tickets, visit: Podium Club MA Test Tickets

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/

 

Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal

Classic MotorCycle Show 0
Mortons Media Group Ltd is delighted to announce that Carole Nash, one of the UK's leading motorcycle insurance brokers, has renewed its sponsorship of the two Stafford Classic Bike Shows for an additional three years.

NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Apparel 0
The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.

2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models

Honda 0
2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models celebrate half a century of touring in style

