Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal

Industry NewsShows and EventsClassic MotorCycle Show
1 min.read

Buy Me A Coffee

Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship DealMortons Media Group Ltd is delighted to announce that Carole Nash, one of the UK’s leading motorcycle insurance brokers, has renewed its sponsorship of the two Stafford Classic Bike Shows for an additional three years.

The Stafford Classic Bike Shows—comprising of the International Classic MotorCycle Show in April and the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show in October—have long been ‘the place’ for motorcycle enthusiasts, collectors, and traders from across the globe.
Spokesperson for Carole Nash, Chris Jolley said, “We’re delighted to continue our sponsorship of the two Stafford Classic Bike Shows for the next three years. These shows are a fantastic platform to celebrate the timeless appeal of classic motorcycling, and we’re excited to be part of such key events in the motorcycle calendar”.
Charlotte Park, Head of Marketing at Mortons Media Group Ltd, commented:
“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Carole Nash for another three years. Their dedication to the motorcycling community mirrors our own, and their support helps us continue to deliver two exceptional events each year. Both the April and October shows are unique in their own right, but they share a common goal – celebrating the bikes, the people, and the culture that make motorcycling so special!”
The Stafford Classic Bike Shows will return in April and October 2025 at the Staffordshire County Showground. For more information, visit classicbikeshows.com.

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Apparel 0
The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.

2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models

Honda 0
2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models celebrate half a century of touring in style

AIROH In The Conquest Of The United States

Airoh 0
AIROH: the US headquarters of the Italian company's is already on track to bring its helmets into stores before summer 2025.

Most Popular

NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Apparel 0
The Sterling wax jacket features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof/breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, ventilation zippers and is constructed from highly durable Armourlite® Pro Wax fabric.

2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour Models

Honda 0
2025 Honda GL1800 Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour models celebrate half a century of touring in style

AIROH In The Conquest Of The United States

Airoh 0
AIROH: the US headquarters of the Italian company's is already on track to bring its helmets into stores before summer 2025.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New From Oxford: Sterling D2d Wax Jackets

NEW from Oxford: Sterling D2D Wax Jackets

Frank Duggan - 0