Carole Nash Fuels The Future Of Classic Bikes With Three-year Stafford Sponsorship Deal

Mortons Media Group Ltd is delighted to announce that Carole Nash, one of the UK’s leading motorcycle insurance brokers, has renewed its sponsorship of the two Stafford Classic Bike Shows for an additional three years.

The Stafford Classic Bike Shows—comprising of the International Classic MotorCycle Show in April and the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show in October—have long been ‘the place’ for motorcycle enthusiasts, collectors, and traders from across the globe.

Spokesperson for Carole Nash, Chris Jolley said, “We’re delighted to continue our sponsorship of the two Stafford Classic Bike Shows for the next three years. These shows are a fantastic platform to celebrate the timeless appeal of classic motorcycling, and we’re excited to be part of such key events in the motorcycle calendar”.

Charlotte Park, Head of Marketing at Mortons Media Group Ltd, commented:

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Carole Nash for another three years. Their dedication to the motorcycling community mirrors our own, and their support helps us continue to deliver two exceptional events each year. Both the April and October shows are unique in their own right, but they share a common goal – celebrating the bikes, the people, and the culture that make motorcycling so special!”