Dainese Champions Rider Safety by Equipping Their 2025 MotoAmerica Line Up

DaineseIndustry NewsLatest News
1 min.read

Dainese Champions Rider Safety By Equipping Their 2025 Motoamerica Line UpThe inventor of the wearable airbag system over 25 Years Ago, Dainese Continues to Pioneer Safety in the Sport.

Dainese (www.dainese.com), the world leader of protective wear for dynamic sports, is proud to announce an athlete support program for MotoAmerica athletes.

In response to MotoAmerica’s recent mandate requiring all riders to wear suits equipped with approved airbags, Dainese is thrilled to support their riders with the latest D-air® 3X system. This advanced airbag technology represents the pinnacle of safety in motorcycle protective gear. The new D-air® system, which is approved by MotoAmerica, features a triple-activation airbag, which doesn’t need replacing until after three deployments, as well as a user-friendly replaceable gas generator, which deploys the airbag in 45 milliseconds, more than four times faster than the blink of an eye. All D-air® 3X equipped suits, along with current D-air® RACE equipped suits, are approved for competition under the new MotoAmerica Competitor Regulations.

“As a pioneer and market leader in wearable airbag protection, Dainese fully supports MotoAmerica’s commitment to enhancing rider safety,” said Louis Ortega, of Dainese North America. “We are proud to offer our cutting-edge D-air® 3X system to riders, ensuring they have the best possible protection on the track. With D-air® 3X’s easy-to-use app interface, pilots are able to monitor the status of their system and, if needed, quickly replace the Gas Generators after a deployment – giving the rider peace of mind that D-air® is there and ready to protect them.”

Several top riders, including Bobby Fong and Blake Davis, will be equipped with the D-air® 3X system for the upcoming season. This program underscores Dainese’s dedication to advancing rider safety and its ongoing commitment to innovation in protective sportswear.

Dainese’s D-air® 3X system sets a new standard for safety, combining sophisticated technology with over four decades of experience in developing protective gear for motorcyclists. As MotoAmerica raises the bar for rider safety, Dainese is proud to lead the way with unmatched protection and performance. 

 

Quartararo beats Marc Marquez by 0.051, Martin ruled out of Sepang Test after dramatic Day 1

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

