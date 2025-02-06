The Langen LS12 Turbo

First of all, the Langen Turbo has been in the planning since day one.

One of Langen’s key philosophies is bringing iconic designs and engineering from the past and applying the latest technology, materials and manufacturing processes.

The most notable example of this is the launch of the Two Stroke, the first road going production 2 stroke motorcycle in almost 30 years. Other more subtle aspects of the bike such as the twin rear suspension unit geometry, inspired by the Vincent Black Shadow, and our high strength aluminium trellis chassis system giving a nod to Spondon frames, are a testament to this philosophy of applying modern innovation to iconic ideas and designs.

Delivering 185bhp and weighing only 185kg, the Lightspeed already has the credentials to be a class leading motorcycle, but the strength of the powerplant and overall design mean it can now be taken a step further.

The 1980’s saw a surge of manufacturers applying forced induction to special models. Turbocharging motorcycles such as the CX650 and GPZ750 presented engineers and riders with new challenges.

These challenges included ‘turbo lag’ resulting in an unpredictable and almost unmanageable power delivery and sacrificing low rpm control. Packaging and plumbing of the turbo unit and intercooler system presents its own challenges along with heat and gas flow management.

Since the inception of the LS12 Lightspeed, the Langen team have engineered and package protected the bike to have the ability to overcome the historic challenges – resulting in a halo model based on 90% of the original Lightspeed model.

Our custom ECU and physical control system allows the turbo’s power delivery to be precisely controlled along with a separate ‘blow off’ control. The Lightspeed’s twin ride-by-wire throttle bodies enable a stronger low rpm performance and transition to boost.

The full specifications have not yet been set but early tests of the turbo system on the dyno suggest that a 250bhp ‘road mode’ will give an unmatched rideability and acceleration experience. Full power mode is capable of producing upwards of 300bhp and will help to deliver our mission of the Langen Turbo claiming the title of ‘Worlds fastest production motorcycle’.

Development is underway with the first pre-production bikes planned to be setting records at Santa Pod during Q4 2025. With only an exclusive number of Lightspeed Turbo’s due to be produced, they are sure to become the jewel in the LS12 lineup.

More info when released will be found the Langen website www.langenmotorcycles.co.uk