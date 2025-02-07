Friday, February 7, 2025
Husqvarna Mobility confirms new promotions and competitive pricing

Husqvarna Mobility Confirms New Promotions And Competitive PricingSavings of up to £1,800 available across the model range

Husqvarna Mobility paves a new path for riders in search of premium pioneering performance, now obtainable with minimal impact on their bank account. With competitive pricing confirmed on the dynamic Vitpilen 801 and a plethora of promotions across Street, Motocross and Enduro, discovering new realms of riding pleasure is a feat now more achievable.

Successfully launched in late 2024 and exceptionally well received by international media, Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to confirm a competitive price of £9,999 on the road for its dynamic roadster – the Vitpilen 801. Boasting 105 Hp, surefooted chassis and its own unique styling, the Vitpilen 801 has been described by international motorcycle press as a “funky feelgood roadster” and “fast, punchy, light, superb handling, well equipped, nicely finished and roomy”. This model is not currently subject to any promotions.

Further enforcing spectacular value in its motorcycles, the lineup of Husqvarna Mobility promotions launched from 1st February 2025 offer accessibility to riders across all platforms and disciplines.

There’s no doubt that the ‘Pilen family stands out from the crowd. Whether it’s the Svartpilen’s rugged scrambler-inspired styling or the futuristic cafe-custom flare worn by the Vitpilen, these machines are aesthetically adored by lovers of both contemporary and classic design, with punchy performance adding to the overall package to appease both form and function. This ‘be different’ mantra is now further exaggerated by the promotional ticket price of the naked lineup, with the 125 models obtainable for one Pound Sterling short of four grand and their larger capacity parallel-twin sibling – the Svartpilen 801 – now available for just £8,999.

However, ‘Pilen pilots are not the only ones to benefit. Globetrotters can extend their adventure experiences by saving big – up to £1,700 in total – on the Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition machines, now available for £11,299 and £12,899 respectively.

If offroad is the full focus, why settle for anything less than the best? The Husqvarna Motocross and Enduro range are developed with competition in mind. Weekend trail riders, MX track addicts and true offroad pros can take advantage of huge savings and climb aboard the best machinery while saving up to £1,800.

The full list of promotions can be found below.

Street

ModelModel YearRetail PricePromotional PriceCustomer Saving
Svartpilen 1252024£4,899£3,999£900
Vitpilen 1252024£4,899£3,999£900
Svartpilen 4012024£5,599£3,999£1,600
Vitpilen 4012024£5,599£3,999£1,600
Svartpilen 8012024 & 2025£10,499£8,999£1,500
Norden 9012024£12,899£11,299£1,600
Norden 901 Expedition2024£14,599£12,899£1,700

Offroad

ModelModel YearRetail PricePromotional PriceCustomer Saving
FE 2502024 & 2025£10,899£9,649£1,250
FE 250 Heritage2024 & 2025£11,199£9,949£1,250
FE 3502024 & 2025£11,099£9,849£1,250
FE 350 Heritage2024 & 2025£11,399£10,149£1,250
FE 4502024 & 2025£11,499£10,249£1,250
FE 450 Heritage2024 & 2025£11,799£10,549£1,250
FE 5012024 & 2025£11,699£10,449£1,250
FE 501 Heritage2024 & 2025£11,999£10,749£1,250
FE 350 Pro2024 & 2025£12,199£10,949£1,250
TC 1252024 & 2025£9,099£7,299£1,800
TC 1502024 & 2025£9,499£7,699£1,800
TC 2502024 & 2025£9,899£8,099£1,800
TC 3002024 & 2025£10,199£8,399£1,800
TC 300 Heritage2024 & 2025£10,499£8,699£1,800
FC 2502024 & 2025£10,099£8,299£1,800
FC 3502024 & 2025£10,599£8,799£1,800
FC 4502024 & 2025£11,099£9,299£1,800
FC 450 Rockstar Edition2024 & 2025£12,099£10,299£1,800

 

Riders looking to discover the new Husqvarna Mobility promotions are encouraged to contact their local authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealer. Further information on the promotions can be found on the here.

For more information on Husqvarna Mobility, head to the website.

Offer valid only for the purchase of a new motorcycle of the model year specificied above. KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all the above models. Offer available only at participating authorised KTM Sportmotorcycles GmbH dealers. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting, and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.

For more Husqvarna Mobility news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Mobility website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

 

