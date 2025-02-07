Husqvarna Mobility confirms new promotions and competitive pricing

Savings of up to £1,800 available across the model range

Husqvarna Mobility paves a new path for riders in search of premium pioneering performance, now obtainable with minimal impact on their bank account. With competitive pricing confirmed on the dynamic Vitpilen 801 and a plethora of promotions across Street, Motocross and Enduro, discovering new realms of riding pleasure is a feat now more achievable.

Successfully launched in late 2024 and exceptionally well received by international media, Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to confirm a competitive price of £9,999 on the road for its dynamic roadster – the Vitpilen 801. Boasting 105 Hp, surefooted chassis and its own unique styling, the Vitpilen 801 has been described by international motorcycle press as a “funky feelgood roadster” and “fast, punchy, light, superb handling, well equipped, nicely finished and roomy”. This model is not currently subject to any promotions.

Further enforcing spectacular value in its motorcycles, the lineup of Husqvarna Mobility promotions launched from 1st February 2025 offer accessibility to riders across all platforms and disciplines.

There’s no doubt that the ‘Pilen family stands out from the crowd. Whether it’s the Svartpilen’s rugged scrambler-inspired styling or the futuristic cafe-custom flare worn by the Vitpilen, these machines are aesthetically adored by lovers of both contemporary and classic design, with punchy performance adding to the overall package to appease both form and function. This ‘be different’ mantra is now further exaggerated by the promotional ticket price of the naked lineup, with the 125 models obtainable for one Pound Sterling short of four grand and their larger capacity parallel-twin sibling – the Svartpilen 801 – now available for just £8,999.

However, ‘Pilen pilots are not the only ones to benefit. Globetrotters can extend their adventure experiences by saving big – up to £1,700 in total – on the Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition machines, now available for £11,299 and £12,899 respectively.

If offroad is the full focus, why settle for anything less than the best? The Husqvarna Motocross and Enduro range are developed with competition in mind. Weekend trail riders, MX track addicts and true offroad pros can take advantage of huge savings and climb aboard the best machinery while saving up to £1,800.

The full list of promotions can be found below.

Street

Model Model Year Retail Price Promotional Price Customer Saving Svartpilen 125 2024 £4,899 £3,999 £900 Vitpilen 125 2024 £4,899 £3,999 £900 Svartpilen 401 2024 £5,599 £3,999 £1,600 Vitpilen 401 2024 £5,599 £3,999 £1,600 Svartpilen 801 2024 & 2025 £10,499 £8,999 £1,500 Norden 901 2024 £12,899 £11,299 £1,600 Norden 901 Expedition 2024 £14,599 £12,899 £1,700

Offroad



Model Model Year Retail Price Promotional Price Customer Saving FE 250 2024 & 2025 £10,899 £9,649 £1,250 FE 250 Heritage 2024 & 2025 £11,199 £9,949 £1,250 FE 350 2024 & 2025 £11,099 £9,849 £1,250 FE 350 Heritage 2024 & 2025 £11,399 £10,149 £1,250 FE 450 2024 & 2025 £11,499 £10,249 £1,250 FE 450 Heritage 2024 & 2025 £11,799 £10,549 £1,250 FE 501 2024 & 2025 £11,699 £10,449 £1,250 FE 501 Heritage 2024 & 2025 £11,999 £10,749 £1,250 FE 350 Pro 2024 & 2025 £12,199 £10,949 £1,250 TC 125 2024 & 2025 £9,099 £7,299 £1,800 TC 150 2024 & 2025 £9,499 £7,699 £1,800 TC 250 2024 & 2025 £9,899 £8,099 £1,800 TC 300 2024 & 2025 £10,199 £8,399 £1,800 TC 300 Heritage 2024 & 2025 £10,499 £8,699 £1,800 FC 250 2024 & 2025 £10,099 £8,299 £1,800 FC 350 2024 & 2025 £10,599 £8,799 £1,800 FC 450 2024 & 2025 £11,099 £9,299 £1,800 FC 450 Rockstar Edition 2024 & 2025 £12,099 £10,299 £1,800

Riders looking to discover the new Husqvarna Mobility promotions are encouraged to contact their local authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealer. Further information on the promotions can be found on the here.

For more information on Husqvarna Mobility, head to the website.

Offer valid only for the purchase of a new motorcycle of the model year specificied above. KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH reserves the right – without prior notice and without specifying reasons – to change the offer for all the above models. Offer available only at participating authorised KTM Sportmotorcycles GmbH dealers. All details are non-binding and specified with the proviso that errors, for instance in printing, setting, and/or typing, may occur; such information is subject to change without notice at any time.

