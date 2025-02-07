Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

Dunlop to equip five teams competing in the Formula EWC category, with ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 leading the charge alongside ERC BMW Endurance Team, Team LRP Poland, Maco Racing Team, and Mana-Au Competition.

Dunlop heads into the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) season with a strengthened presence, trusted as the tire of choice for several leading teams on the Formula EWC grid.

A new strategic partnership between EWC frontrunner KM99 and the highly experienced Marc VDS Racing Team will headline Dunlop’s involvement in the top class of this season’s FIM Endurance World Championship. They are joined by two other leading independent teams, ERC BMW Endurance Team and Team LRP Poland, both of which are switching to Dunlop rubber to grip their 2025 campaigns.

Dunlop has supported KM99 throughout the Belgian team’s EWC career and now, for its third season, the Yamaha team counts on the support of Marc VDS plus strengthened relationships with both Dunlop and Yamaha. The result is an operation which aims to fight for overall wins this season against the factory teams. This goal isn’t too far out of reach: KM99 finished 2024 on a high with a second-place finish at the Bol d’Or.

Florian Marino, Randy de Puniet and Jeremy Guarnoni return as riders but will be joined by Alessandro Delbianco. The Yamaha expert is already familiar with the Dunlop KR racing slick tires through his time in the Dunlop Campionato Italiano Velocità, where he won three races in 2024.

Familiar faces, new partners

The news surrounding what will now be branded as ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 is just one of many exciting developments for Dunlop in EWC this year. Two new high-profile Formula EWC teams have made the switch to Dunlop for the 2025 season: ERC BMW Endurance Team and Team LRP Poland.

ERC BMW Endurance Team makes its return to the championship after a one-year break, now competing under BMW power and with Dunlop tires. The experienced lineup includes David Checa, Kenny Foray, Illya Mykhalchyk, and reserve rider Julian Puffe. With factory support from BMW Motorrad and guided by team manager Xavi Forés, ERC will be aiming for strong results with its championship-caliber squad. Both ERC and ELF Marc VDS Racing Team/KM99 have already kicked off their 2025 preparations with successful pre-season tests at Portimao, setting a strong foundation for their respective campaigns ahead.

Team LRP Poland also returns to the EWC grid with a formidable lineup comprising Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop, Enzo Boulom, Danny Webb, and Marek Szkopek. Running the latest-specification BMW M 1000 RR on Dunlop tires, the team continues its collaboration with the Wrocław University of Science and Technology, with students playing key roles in the pit crew.

Long-term partners Maco Racing Team (Yamaha) and Mana-Au Competition (Honda) continue to choose Dunlop tires and support for their top-class efforts, meaning five Formula EWC teams in total will contest the 2025 season with Dunlop. The Dunlop-exclusive Superstock Trophy continues into the new season, and Dunlop also becomes the exclusive tire partner for the brand-new Production Trophy class, which features bikes that are even closer to their roadgoing counterparts.

Wim Van Achter, Motorsport Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe, is excited for the season ahead: “We have lots of new partnerships to look forward to in EWC this season and we’re glad that new teams are trusting to choose Dunlop, which is a testament to the success and hard work of teams like KM99. For them, their new look for 2025 will surely build on an excellent first two seasons where they’ve often outperformed well-established factory teams.”

The 2025 Endurance World Championship (EWC) season kicks off on 19-20 April with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans.

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html