SEASON LAUNCH: MotoGP raises the roof in Bangkok

From the tuktuk parade and temple photo to our spectacular street and stage show in the afternoon, here’s a full rundown of the event

MotoGP has landed in Bangkok! Our first ever Season Launch was a stunner, with a packed Sunday of different events for fans on site and those watching around the world. We reached max crowd capacity in the stage show and can most definitely confirm that the city has heard we’ve arrived.

The day started with the creation of an iconic picture at the Marble Temple. A stunning building and one of Bangkok’s best-known sites, the temple proved the perfect backdrop for the first class photo of the year.

The bikes also arrived in style – on tuk tuks and all led by the new BMW M Safety Car. Heading through the streets of Bangkok, the parade announced our arrival and proved the perfect delivery as the bikes made their way to the temple to be put in place for the photo.

From there, it was a pitstop for some interviews, and then time to gear up for the street and stage show.

On street bikes, each rider made their way to the stage on a lap round the block and into the main venue in ONE Bangkok. The brief: do anything you want and make as much noise as you wish. Certainly Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) went for it, with one burnout and then another and another. Not long after, he got some competition from another reliable rubber burner: Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Racing). And then…

Finally, the stage. Why do the season launch? To create a fan event to remember, and one that’s completely FREE to enjoy for anyone and everyone. And to make some noise! Not only could the fans see the riders head round to the stage on street bikes, but then they got to hear the MotoGP bikes too.

Every factory fired up one of their machines on stage, with the riders giving it a twist of the wrist to show the max capacity crowd the incredible sound of MotoGP.

The grand finale was also chance for the riders to talk directly to the fans and the crowd. With the season opener set for Buriram in a few weeks as another year appears on the horizon for the most exciting sport on earth, it’s the perfect warm up for many of the fans who’ll make their way to Chang International Circuit for the first showdowns of the year. As well as those who may have just heard what MotoGP is… and all the faithful already watching around the world.

See you there!

