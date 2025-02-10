BMW Motorrad UK Expands Bennetts British Superbike Championship Lineup

BMW Motorrad UK has restructured its motorsports lineup for the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as 2024 IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik joins FHO Racing, alongside the introduction of new team 8TEN Racing to the series.

For the 2025 season, FHO Racing will compete in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with a one-rider team on board an M 1000 RR. 2024 IDM Superbike champion and World Endurance rider Ilya Mikhalchik makes his debut in the series, as team owner Faye Ho realigns the team’s efforts to pursue further motorsports activities in new markets with BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s support.

Faye Ho, now in her fifth-year in the British Superbike paddock, has provided a strong presence in the Superbike class, and alongside the superbike team offers continued support and investment to a number of young women in the racing paddock seeking to progress their racing careers through numerous British Championship support classes, most recently Kate Walker and Jamie Hanks-Elliott in the BMW F 900 R Cup.

Faye Ho comments: “I am a strong advocate of the British Superbike Championship, one of the most entertaining and competitive series in the world. However, with my long-term goals looking to push motorsports activities in Asia, as well as to keep supporting young women with opportunities in racing, I’ve come to realise I cannot fully commit to the previous levels of time that I have given to BSB and Road Racing since becoming team owner in 2021 with additional commitments I have back at home in Macau. With the support of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, and my continued passion for BSB, we have altered our approach to run a one-rider team for the 2025 season, with the very talented Ilya Mikhalchik joining us as current IDM Superbike champion and I am excited to see what he can achieve.”

This has provided BMW Motorrad UK the opportunity to strengthen their presence in the British Superbike Championship, with new team 8TEN Racing running fully-supported M 1000 RR machinery with Peter Hickman and Davey Todd. The pair will compete in both British Superbikes and Road Racing campaigns, as both riders look to continue their recent successes on board the M 1000 RR. The current Isle of Man TT lap record holder, Hickman, and 2024 National Superstock Champion, Todd, have extensive experience with BMW, and will benefit from running the all-new M 1000 RR in 2025 to maximise their potential for success.

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK Head of Marketing & PR said: “Having supported FHO Racing since 2021, we have witnessed Faye’s passion for motorcycle racing, and have shared notable successes and records at the Isle of Man TT. Faye continues to receive the support of BMW Motorrad as she looks at wider motorsports opportunities internationally. The opportunity to introduce a rider of Ilya’s calibre to the championship, alongside the setup of an all-new team, with the calibre of Pete and Davey, manages to provide us with excellent strength and rider quality across multiple teams for both British Superbike and Road Racing efforts.”

Bennetts British Superbike Series Director Stuart Higgs added: “I visited BMW Welt in Munich last December and had the opportunity to take a tour of the impressive facility and meet the BMW Motorrad Motorsport executive and management team. Since then an opportunity arose to evolve the structure of their UK domestic racing activity. Ilya Mikhalchik is a multiple IDM Superbike Champion and FIM Endurance World Championship race winner with BMW Motorrad and will be a fantastic International addition to the BSB grid with Faye’s established FHO Racing team. We will also continue to see seven-time BSB race winner Peter Hickman and reigning National Superstock Champion Davey Todd line-up under the new 8TEN Racing team banner when the season gets underway in April, strengthening BMW Motorrad’s presence in the series.”

The official team announcement of 8TEN Racing will be on February 26th, ahead of the first Bennetts British Superbike official tests in April.