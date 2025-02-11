R&G Is The Official Protection Partner Of MotoAmerica

UK-based crash protection specialist R&G is thrilled to announce it has become the Official Protection Partner to the adrenaline-fueled MotoAmerica series.

The new partnership will increase R&G’s visibility, while the firm also announces that it will be Technical Partner to the inaugural Parts Unlimited Talent Cup by Motul – a one-make series with riders using stunning Krämer APX 350 MA motorcycles.

In addition to supporting the series directly, R&G will be protecting a number of teams, including the Ben Spies-led Rahal Ducati Moto squad, who will be entering their second season in the Supersport class with Corey Alexander, PJ Jacobsen and Kayla Yaakov. Additionally, R&G will support Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki, who will be fielding multiple riders across the various classes, and former Superbike Cup Champion Nolan Lamkin.

Renowned for supporting grassroots racing the world over, R&G will again be sponsoring Royal Enfield’s Build.Train.Race program. Created to highlight women and motorcycle culture throughout North America, the series consists of two racing disciplines, with a grid of riders participating in flat-tracking events and a group in road racing. As part of the sponsorship package, each competitor will receive a host of crash protection for their machine, including Engine Case Covers, Swingarm Spools, Exhaust Sliders, Brake Lever Guards, “Shark’s Fin” Toe Guards and Tank Traction Grips, giving them complete peace of mind that their self—maintained, 650cc machines will be protected when heading out on track.

Simon Hughes, R&G’s Managing Director, said: “With MotoAmerica engagement and attendance growing hugely in recent years, this evolving partnership is an increasingly important part of growing R&G’s global presence, and it’s been fantastic to be involved in recent years and watch the Championship go from strength to strength. We’re thrilled to be stepping that support up further in 2025 for what is sure to be an incredible year!”

MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship, Lance Bryson, said: “MotoAmerica’s relationship with R&G has continued to grow over the past decade, and we’re thrilled with our newest sponsorship agreement, naming R&G our Official Protection Partner. We’re excited for what’s ahead and can’t wait to kick off the 2025 racing season.”

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.