A Superior Show Promised at Ardingly

Brough Superior celebration at Elk’s season-opening classic bike show and autojumble at Ardingly.

Elk Promotions’ Ardingly Classic Bike Show & Jumble returns to the South of England Showground on Sunday 30th March 2025, and is set to celebrate a century of motorcycling excellence with a Brough Superior theme

The event will commemorate two significant anniversaries – the centenary of Brough Superior’s legendary SS100 model and the 90th anniversary of T.E. Lawrence’s passing. With strong support from the Brough Superior Club, organisers aim to display one of every Brough Superior model ever produced, creating a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to witness these magnificent machines together.

The main Jubilee show hall will once again be the centerpiece, featuring an impressive array of privately-owned pre-1980 machines and club stands. The special Brough Superior display promises to be a highlight for visitors, showcasing these iconic machines that earned their reputation as the “Rolls-Royce of Motorcycles.”

With almost two acres of show space available, the event will represent the broader spectrum of motorcycling history alongside the Brough celebration. The all-motorcycle autojumble and trade stands will offer new and used spares, accessories, clothing, tools and more, filling the remaining indoor halls and outdoor spaces.

For those looking to clear space at home, ‘Workshop Clear-Out’ stalls are available (pre-book only). The Free BikeMart display-to-sell area returns for those wishing to buy and sell complete machines, while various caterers will be on-hand throughout the day.

The South of England Showground is located at Ardingly, near Gatwick, RH17 6TL – eight miles from M23 junction 10. Free parking is provided, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. A Helmet Park will be available in The Stockman’s Building for those riding to the event.

Adult tickets cost £7, with accompanied children under 16 admitted free. Early Bird tickets, valid from 8am (two hours before general entry), cost £10. Last admission is at 1:30pm, and the event closes at 3:30pm, subject to weather conditions.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other details can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.uk