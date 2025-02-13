Thursday, February 13, 2025
Marc Marquez top, Bezzecchi and Acosta take the fight to Ducati in Buriram

3 min.read

Marc Marquez Top, Bezzecchi And Acosta Take The Fight To Ducati In BuriramThe #93 rides alone in the 1:28s, Ducati make headlines on engine choice and the timesheets tighten up just off the top.

Top on Day 1 and top on Day 2, that’s a clean sweep for Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) in the Buriram Test. His 1:28.855 is the only lap in that bracket from the event, although it’s still just shy of now-teammate Francesco Bagnaia’s lap record 1:28.700 in the GP here last year. Bagnaia was fifth at this test.

DUCATI DECISIONS
Davide Tardozzi also confirmed that the only 2025 parts to be on the bike for Round 1 are electronics and suspension updates… meaning they’ve decided to stay with engine, chassis and aero from 2024, for now at least on most counts. Engine means they’re now locked in until the end of 2026.

The GP24 that has proved almost too good to improve was in second with Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), who takes second at this test in another serious showing at a different track to his often more specialist venue of Sepang.Marc Marquez Top, Bezzecchi And Acosta Take The Fight To Ducati In Buriram

APRILIA IMPRESS
Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) was third fastest overall and impressing many up and down pitlane as he settles in at the Noale factory. His 1:29.060 is the quickest Aprilia have ever been at Buriram, and it’s the biggest improvement of all the factories who managed the same, namely Aprilia, KTM and Honda. Bezzecchi’s Sprint simulation was also pretty impressive.

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori also added more laps and data, and so did Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) despite being on the road to recovery after his crash in Sepang. He was upbeat about the extra track time and ended the test in a solid P13.

Marc Marquez Top, Bezzecchi And Acosta Take The Fight To Ducati In BuriramKTM CLOSE?
Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) likewise took his factory the fastest they’ve been, a 1:29.133 to end the test just off Bezzecchi in third. The #37 seems to have the early edge on new teammate Brad Binder for the moment, who was P12 but the South African says he also left time on the table during his time attacks.

After a challenging pre-season in some ways, Maverick Viñales seems to be settling in at Red Bull KTM Tech3 and moved into the top ten ith a key step. Teammate Enea Bastianini remains looking for a little more. As can often be the case given how they work, KTM seem to be one of the more unknown quantities heading into Round 1. Previously, that’s sometimes been a nasty surprise for their rivals.

Marc Marquez Top, Bezzecchi And Acosta Take The Fight To Ducati In BuriramHONDA HIT BACK
If Yamaha stole the headlines in Sepang, Honda did so in Buriram. Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) took P6 with the fastest lap any Honda has ever done at Buriram. Even more pleasing than the time attack was a Sprint simulation that rivalled the likes of Aprilia and KTM. Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) was P14 and Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR) was P16, not putting in big time attacks on Thursday.Marc Marquez Top, Bezzecchi And Acosta Take The Fight To Ducati In Buriram

YAMAHA LOOKING FOR MORE
Sepang showed a big step forward for Yamaha, but just as Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) said, Buriram may prove a little tougher and it did. Still, the Frenchman was P8 and unlike Honda, Yamaha didn’t test at the venue beforehand. Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) was next up for the Iwata factory in P10, whereas his teammate Miguel Oliveira was P19, just trailing Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in P17. We can likely expect more as the time attacks rolls out at the race weekend, however.

THE ROOKIES
Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) was the fastest rookie. A 1:29.6 defeats Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Racing MotoGP)’s 1:30, but the two have been duelling throughout pre-season. Home hero Somkiat Chantra continued to progress too, shaving more laptime off on his IDEMITSU Honda LCR machine.

That’s a wrap on the Buriram Test. Huge decisions from Ducati, big statements from their new arrival and some interesting showings from their rivals set the stage for a stunning season opener. See you there!

MotoGP to race in Barcelona until 2031

