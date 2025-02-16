Dainese Group celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday with a limited edition of 46 very precious pieces

A special birthday for the Dottore, who turns 46 – his favorite number, as well as his racing number and good luck charm from the very beginning

More than a sportsman, a legend – more than a champion, a hero. A career spanning 26 years, 9 World Championship victories, 7 World Championship triumphs in the premier class (500 and MotoGP™), 432 Grand Prix raced, 372 races in the premier class, 115 World Championship Grand successes in all classes, an unprecedented record of 89 victories in the premier class, 235 World Championship podiums in all classes, 199 podiums in the premier class. Valentino Rossi has marked an era and transformed MotoGP™, turning it into a worldwide phenomenon.

February 16, 2025 – Valentino Rossi celebrates his 46th birthday. A special anniversary for the professional rider with number 46, which he kept as his racing number throughout his career and never abandoned, even during those seasons where he could have flaunted the reigning champion’s number 1. A number that’s in his heart because adopted in the World Championship by his father Graziano. The number 46 was officially withdrawn from the 2022 season of MotoGP™, the first after Rossi’s retirement from motorcycle racing competitions.

46 stands for Valentino Rossi, it’s always been his racing number and good luck charm – this is why his 46th birthday deserves an even more special celebration.

For this occasion, Dainese Group – which has been supporting Valentino with the Dainese and AGV brands since the beginning of his legendary journey – designed a limited-edition Soleluna Vale46 Anniversario kit, featuring elements that made Valentino Rossi’s style legendary and hyper-exclusive, precious gold-leaf details.

The kit, which comes with a collector’s display case, includes a Dainese Demone GP D-air® 3x suit in kangaroo leather and a Pista GP RR helmet – part of the most evolved equipment of MotoGP™ riders, in Valentino Rossi’s custom sizes – and boasts a black and carbon base with unique gold-leaf details as well as Valentino’s unmissable fluorescent yellow hue. Only 46 numbered pieces of this exclusive collector’s helmet-and-suit combination – unsuitable for track and road riding – will be made and sold, signed by Valentino Rossi and with a certificate of authenticity, in limited batches throughout the year, in selected Dainese stores around the world, VR46 sales outlet and other chosen outlets such as museums, racetracks and art galleries.

The suit with number 01/46 and featuring even more exclusive added details will be auctioned off to support a charitable cause chosen by Dainese and Valentino. Further details will be released in a dedicated communication.

A unique and special way to pay tribute to the man, the champion, the legend, and to share this milestone with 46 of his most devoted fans and all lovers of the beauty that only an item conceived for maximum performance can express.

Happy birthday Vale!