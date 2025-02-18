Star-Studded 2025 Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show is a Smash Hit

The Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show was the place to be at the weekend, as over 29,000 visitors flocked to the ExCel to celebrate 70 years of Motorcycle News at the capital’s largest and most interactive motorcycle show, for three days of exhilarating action.

An impressive 29,122 motorcycle fans descended to London’s ExCel for the 2025 Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle show between 14th-16th February, where ticketholders were treated to a lineup of motorcycling’s biggest names, adrenaline-charged racing action, live stage talks, and London’s biggest collection of new metal from leading manufacturers.

All-star lineup

The all-star lineup began on Friday, with a special appearance from stunt riding legend Eddie Kidd OBE on the Roadskin stand, as he hosted a rare meet-and-greet session with fans. Hordes of excited visitors experienced a once-in-a-lifetime moment with the motorcycling hero, who shot to fame in 1979 at the age of 20 as he cleared an 80-foot railway jump in Maldon, Essex. In 1993, Kidd successfully jumped the Great Wall of China, and went on to triumph over Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, in a highly publicised jump-off competition in the USA.

The celebrity appearances continued over the weekend, with 20-year-old KTM Factory Racing MotoGP™ sensation Pedro Acosta Saturday’s Guest of Honour. Flying directly from the official MotoGP™ test in Thailand ahead of the season opener at the end of the month, Acosta delighted fans with multiple on-stage interviews, signing sessions, and meet and greets.

In addition, those who purchased show tickets for Saturday were automatically entered into a free prize draw, with 20 lucky winners also attending a VIP interview with Acosta hosted by James Whitham, where Acosta shared fascinating insights into his racing and home life, with one VIP also winning a signed helmet visor.

To celebrate the Alpinestars athlete, Alpinestars launched a replica Pedro Acosta Supertech R 10 motorcycle helmet exclusively at the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show, giving showgoers the first opportunity to buy one.

Sunday saw two fan-favourites attend, with a special appearance from the most successful Isle of Man TT rider of all time, Michael Dunlop, as he was awarded the MCN Rider of the Year as voted for by readers live on the MCN World of Bikes stage.

2024 British Moto2™ Grand Prix winner Jake Dixon also joined the roster as the final day’s Guest of Honor, with an exclusive interview with TNT Sports MotoGP™ pundit and 2003 World Superbike Champion, Neil Hodgson. Dixon also dropped the flag on the penultimate round of the Live Action With Bridgestone flat track racing, with fans also having the opportunity for a selfie and an autograph.

Live action

Returning to 2025 event was the exciting Live Action With Bridgestone flat track racing, which saw eight of Britain’s best riders go head-to-head in multiple heats throughout three daily rounds on the only purpose built in-door flat track circuit in the capital.

Fans witnessed a reignited rivalry from one of motorcycle racing’s biggest conflicts, as 2003 World Superbike Champion Neil Hodgson and British Superbike racing rival Chris ‘Stalker’ Walker went elbow-to-elbow once again 25 years after their epic BSB title fight in 2000. The pair didn’t take long getting reacquainted, with on-track clashes aplenty as soon as the flag dropped to the crowd’s delight.

Isle of Man TT legends John McGuinness and Peter Hickman also had plenty of on-track battles, with twice British Superbike Champion and Eurosport pundit James Whitham and multiple British Superbike winner Lee Jackson in the mix. World Championship flat track competitors Jack Bell and Tim Neave displayed their expert skills on the little 140cc Kawasaki KLX140 machines, with Bell also demonstrating his big 700cc Yamaha flat track racer ahead of each round building the excitement.

Electric dirt bike specialists OSET also put on a series of spectacular live stunt shows in a purpose-built trials area, featuring jaw-dropping jumps and impressive tricks showcasing exactly what the battery-powered machines are capable of, and keeping crowds entertained throughout.

Stage talks

Visitors enjoyed over 75 live on-stage talks throughout all three-days of the event, covering amazing adventure stories, exclusive chats with racing legends, meet and greets and more.

Global adventurer Charley Boorman’s Adventure Base Camp featured globe-trotting guests including world record holders The Sidecar Guys, round the world travellers Simon and Lisa Thomas, and Nick Sanders sharing captivating stories, tips and tricks and the thrills of travelling on motorcycles. I Like Motorbikes’ Tom and Lauren also shared their unique experiences travelling over six months in Africa on 125cc motorcycles.

TV’s Henry Cole, Allen Millyard and Guy ‘Skid’ Wilson all appeared on The Henry Cole Live Stage throughout the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show with former Grand Prix racer and teammate to Barry Sheene, Steve ‘Stavros’ Parrish, hosting proceedings.

Henry Cole delved deep into his treasure trove of amazing stories and experiences while shooting TV’s longest-running motorcycle series, ‘The Motorbike Show’, while Cole and his co-stars also discussed their favourite motorcycles, and welcomed motorcycling royalty Sammy Miller up for a fireside chat. Millyard also fired up one of his unique, ear-bursting machines, the Norton Nemesis, wowing audiences.

The MCN World of Bikes Stage was a hub of activity throughout the weekend. As part of Motorcycle News’ 70th anniversary celebrations, the MCN World of Bikes stage had a packed schedule of entertainment, tips and advice from MCN experts, interviews with Britain’s top racers, and appearances from MotoGP™’s Pedro Acosta and Jake Dixon. A number of iconic bikes were displayed on stage, too, including the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness started his 100th TT race with in 2022.

New metal and classic icons

One of the biggest draws of the MCN London Motorcycle Show was the largest collection of new bikes in the capital. Some of the world’s biggest manufacturers including BSA, Bimota, BMW, CFMoto, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Harley-Davidson, MV Agusta, Suzuki and Triumph all displayed their latest machines, alongside dealers Capital Moto with Yamaha and Sykes with Royal Enfield. Exciting boutique brands Artisan Electric and Yamasaki also exhibited a selection of motorcycles and scooters to the London crowds, offering plenty of variety of models for ticketholders to see.

During the weekend, Isle of Man TT lap record holder and British Superbike stalwart Peter Hickman also pulled the covers off his new factory Triumph 765 Street Triple RS he’ll compete on at next month’s Daytona 200, as he travels Stateside to the iconic Daytona International Speedway immediately following the London Show ready for the event in early March.

It wasn’t just the latest and greatest models exciting visitors. For the first time ever at the show, some of the rarest and most exotic bikes from the Sammy Miller Motorcycle Museum made their debut at the 2025 Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show giving visitors the opportunity to get up close to some of the most unique and historically relevant motorcycles in the world.

Among the stunning collection were iconic racing machines including the multi-cylinder 1957 500cc V8 Moto Guzzi racer, as well as the 1953 ex-factory Norton ‘Kneeler’, ridden by Ray Amm on the way to breaking more than 33 speed records, and an ex-works MZ 125cc GP bike raced by legends Mike Hailwood and three-times 125cc Grand Prix World Champion, Luigi Taveri.

Other unique motorcycles included one of the rarest German motorcycles of all time, the 1200cc Münch Mammoth from 1969, which is one of just 150 ever built. The BMW RS54 Rennsport, a 1947 AJS 500cc Porcupine and a BSA MC1 were also part of the exceptional display.

The Devitt Insurance stand also featured a number of the greatest motorcycles from the last seven decades, tying into MCN’s 70th birthday.

Auction

Iconic Auctioneers were the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show’s official auction partner, and hosted ‘The Iconic Sale’ on the Sunday, with 133 exciting lots going under the hammer. Sales highlights included a 2000 Bimota SB8K Anthony Gobert Ex-Works World Superbike selling for £94,400, a 1976 MV Agusta 750S America achieving £70,800 and a 1924 Henderson Four-Cylinder Deluxe seeing £62,100 as the hammer dropped.

Show success

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing MotoGP™ rider and Saturday’s Guest of Honour, said: “To be honest, it’s one of the best events I’ve ever been to. It’s super nice to see how many people are around, and how much love for the sport they have. Also, I’ve really enjoyed it because I have been to many shows, and for sure I’ve never seen this much love for the sport and how much respect they have for the riders. Super happy to have been here!”

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK, said: “We at Ducati are very happy to be back at the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show where we have displayed our entire line-up of new models. With two new dealers in the London area and witnessing in person visitors’ enthusiasm, everything reinforces our optimism about the outlook for 2025.”

Danny Manville, Brands Manager, Oxford Products, said: “We’ve always loved the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show, and this year in particular we’ve had a big presence and it’s been great for us. We are lucky to be supported by Alpinestars and to have an athlete of Pedro Acosta’s calibre here and launching his replica Supertech R 10 helmet, and having fun with the fans. Not just that, our Simpson Motorcycle Helmets stand has been one of my highlights, as well as our Oxford Products presence allowing us to engage with and sell products to customers in the capital. Overall, we couldn’t be happier with the whole event.”

Rob Puttick, Managing Director, Infinity Motorcycles, said: “Infinity Motorcycles were excited to return to the Devitt Insurance MCN London Motorcycle Show this year. As always, the quality of the customer across all three days of the event were exceptional, and we were delighted to engage with both current and new customers alike. Overall, it was another really successful show for us!”