Anodised Aluminium: GIVI’s Secret of Youthfulness

The latest evolution of the Trekker Outback EVO SMART combines innovation with the strength and elegance of anodised aluminium.

The new Trekker Outback EVO SMART, the most advanced version of GIVI’s aluminium cases, sets a new benchmark in motorbike equipment. Already renowned for their robustness and reliability, these cases now feature an anodised aluminium finish that increases their resistance to wear and scratches, while adding a touch of aesthetic sophistication. GIVI was inspired by sectors such as automotive and aerospace engineering for this innovation.

For over 45 years, GIVI has been leading the way in the motorbike equipment market, creating solutions that not only meet, but exceed the expectations of motorcycle enthusiasts. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, the Italian firm designs products that transform every ride into a unique experience, where style and functionality merge to take adventure to the next level. The new anodised Trekker Outback EVO SMART is a reflection of this philosophy, an invitation to discover new horizons with the confidence of having the best on your bike.

Strength and elegance: the new standard in aluminium luggage

GIVI’s Trekker Outback EVO SMART line is updated with a new version made of anodised aluminium. This not only reinforces the surface hardness, but also improves the appearance of the cases, offering an elegant and durable finish. Available in various capacities, these cases, which can be purchased separately, allow users to configure the ‘trio’ that best suits their needs:

Designed to overcome any challenge

The cases in this range use the MONOKEY® attachment systems for the top cases and MONOKEY® CAM-SIDE for the side cases, both renewed with anti-vibration features and new die-cast aluminium lower attachments. These systems ensure optimum hold, even on unpaved roads, and can be easily repaired in the event of hard impacts, making them ideal companions for any type of terrain.

Innovation with the SMART SECURITY LOCK system

The Trekker Outback EVO SMART is complemented by the exclusive SMART SECURITY LOCK system, an innovative lock that unifies the locking and opening of up to five cases with a single key. This system guarantees fast and safe operation, with three different positions for greater versatility. Developed after rigorous testing in extreme conditions, in both in the desert and on motocross tracks as well as laboratories, the SMART SECURITY LOCK system reflects GIVI’s commitment to quality and reliability.

Accessories that complete the experience

GIVI has developed a range of optional accessories for the Trekker Outback EVO SMART, including an internal courtesy light, an elastic net for storage in the lid or a 35 litre waterproof inner bag. These add-ons extend the functionality of the cases and make them a complete solution for the most demanding bikers.

