Racer-Inspired Graphics for LS2

New ‘Replica’ graphics inspired by top riders join LS2’s Thunder GP Aero range for 2025

LS2 have introduced three bold and distinctive new ‘Replica’ graphic schemes for their flagship Thunder GP Aero line-up, celebrating three of their top-performing international racers.

The eye-catching new graphics are inspired by the unique designs worn by 2024 World Supersport Champion Adrian Huertas; Moto GP rookie Fermin Aldeguer, who will be riding for Gresini Racing this year; and two-time FIM Endurance World Champion Gregg Black

Advanced Race Technology and Road-Ready Comfort

LS2’s most technically advanced helmet yet, the Thunder GP Aero features a 100% High-grade Wide Weave Carbon Fibre shell, which offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet is ultra-light at just 1280 grams.

It’s aerodynamically optimised, and features a Rear Racing Spoiler to help keep the head stable at speed. The shell comes in three external sizes for the smallest, lightest possible helmet in each fitment range.

The 3D Optically Correct A-Class Polycarbonate visor sits in an ultra-wide aperture for maximum all-around vision and features an ingenious quick-release system, used on all LS2 race helmets, for hassle-free removal and fitting. It’s also ready to accept tear-offs and comes with a Pinlock® 120 MaxVision™Anti-Fog System as standard.

Ventilation ports at the chin, forehead, and crown, internal channelling through the EPS liner, and large exhaust ports at the rear, keep the wearer cool and comfortable. Each port is quick and easy to open and close, allowing the wearer to tailor airflow to suit the conditions.

The comfort liner is breathable and hypoallergenic, as well as removable and washable for year-round freshness. Combined with Laser-Cut Foam inserts, it provides a snug and reassuring fit.

An Emergency Release System allows first responders to remove the cheek pads without disturbing the head and neck. Safe and secure fastening is provided by the Reinforced Chin Strap and proven Double D-Ring fastener.

Naturally, it’s certified to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard, and is also ACU Gold approved for competition use.

The LS2 Thunder GP Aero is available in solid carbon at just £459.99 and six graphics, including the new 2025 Replica designs, at £499.99.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com