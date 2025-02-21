Shell and Ducati Unveil New Exclusive Motorcycle Engine Oil

Shell Lubricants (Shell) and Ducati are about to launch the exclusive new co-branded motorcycle Shell Advance Ducati Genuine Oil 15W-50, designed to meet the requirements of the next generation of Ducati engines.

Sharing Shell’s PurePlus Technology and wear protection technology with the MotoGP race oil, it fulfils the requirements of the latest API SP and JASO MA2 specifications and provides superior protection against wear, deposits, and oxidation.

The new oil has undergone rigorous testing of its durability and efficiency, including running over 400 simulations of the gruelling Autodromo Nazionale Monza race circuit in Italy, enabling it to achieve even better performance. Riders can be confident that Shell Advance Ducati Genuine Oil 15W-50 can help keep their bikes running smoothly for longer, enhancing wear protection for Ducati engines while maintaining optimal gearbox performance.

The performance potential of this new oil is also driving the development of future motorcycle technology. Ducati has developed and tested its upcoming generation of engines exclusively with Shell Advance Ducati Genuine Oil 15W-50. During this process, Shell and Ducati have collaborated closely to review engine test results and evaluate the wear on engine components – highlighting the link between effective lubrication and engine performance.

Aysun Akik, Vice President Global Key Accounts and New Business Development at Shell Lubricants, said: “Building on more than two decades of collaboration with Ducati, this exclusive new motorcycle oil represents a significant evolution of the Shell Advance Ducati engine oil product line. This latest innovation translates insights and breakthroughs from the racetrack into enhanced road-ready solutions, delivering tangible benefits to Ducati and Shell customers worldwide.”

Shell Advance Ducati Genuine Oil 15W-50 is the result of one of the most recognizable partnerships in premier motorcycle racing. Shell has supported Ducati since 1999 when the manufacturer was racing in the WorldSBK Championship, and since 2003 when it joined the MotoGP Championship. Shell and Ducati Corse (Ducati’s racing division) have also recently announced a multi-year extension of their Technical Partnership until 2027.

For Ducati motorcycle riders looking to experience the latest development from this successful technical partnership, Shell Advance Ducati Genuine Oil 15W-50 is available for the season start. Customers can purchase it exclusively at Ducati dealerships and franchised workshops across Europe.

