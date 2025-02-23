Sunday, February 23, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Podium Club Test: Fong Leads Yamaha One-Two On Day One In Arizona

Latest NewsMoto-AmericaRacing
3 min.read

Affiliate Banners Moto Generic V1 728x90

 

Podium Club Test: Fong Leads Yamaha One-two On Day One In ArizonaNo MotoAmerica team has more experience at the Podium Club than the Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing team and on the first day of the two-day MotoAmerica Dunlop preseason test, it showed with teammates Bobby Fong and Jake Gagne one-two at day’s end.

It was Fong who led the way with his 1:26.13, a time that broke his own lap record set last year during a test session on the Wrench Motorcycles Yamaha YZF-R1 in what Fong said were “perfect conditions.” Today may not have been perfect, but the conditions were ideal with 80-degree temperatures and a slight breeze.

“The test today went good and I went faster than I did the last time we were here,” Fong said. “We’ve been working through a lot of different chassis stuff on the R1. I got comfortable pretty easy because I raced a Yamaha last year. The team and I are working well together, and I feel very comfortable so I’m looking forward to continuing the progress and starting the season strong.”

Fong’s best put him .493 of a second ahead of his teammate and three-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Jake Gagne, who lapped a 1:27.106.

Gagne’s quick lap put him slightly ahead of Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Cameron Beaubier, who was enjoying his first day at the Podium Club. The five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion only recently inked his contract to remain with the team, which has been downsized to just a one-man Superbike team.

Fourth-fastest on day one at the 2.32-mile Podium Club course was Sean Dylan Kelly in his first ride on the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-R1000r after a late off-season team change. Kelly, who was working out of a van with a skeleton crew that included his crew chief Jeremy Toye, said the team only decided to attend the test a day prior to it starting.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lee was the fastest of the two OrangeCat Racing Stock 1000-spec BMWs with Lee .399 of a second quicker than his teammate Jayson Uribe.

Josh Herrin was the fastest of the Supersport testers with the two-time AMA Superbike Champion riding the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Panigale V2 on which he will be trying to win his fourth Daytona 200 title in a few weeks.

Herrin’s pseudo-teammate Cameron Petersen was the second-fastest Supersport rider on his first outing on the Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V2, though his day ended early in the final session of the day with a tipover in turn one.

The test was divided into two groups, A and B, and it was SDI Racing’s Petersen who led Group B on the team’s Mission King Of The Baggers Indian Challenger with the South African’s 1:32.639 besting MP13 Racing’s Aiden Sneed. Wristin Grigg ended the day third-fastest in that group on his Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati Panigale V2. Petersen was the only rider on a Bagger on day one.

Today was also Petersen’s first day back on a motorcycle since he tested for the factory Indian Motorcycle team at the Podium Club at the end of last year. Petersen said he was a bit worn out at the end of day one after pulling double duty with the Indian and his Supersport Ducati Panigale V2.

MotoAmerica/Dunlop Test: Day 1
Bobby Fong (Yamaha) 1:26.613
Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:27.106
Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 1:27.326
Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:28.282
Andrew Lee (BMW) 1:28.809
Jayson Uribe (Ducati) 1:29.208
Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:30.841
Cameron Petersen (Ducati) 1:31.305

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/

Official Motogp Store

2024touring Hydext Jacket Image1 990x220 1

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Live streaming for Southern 100
Next article
Jonathan Rea Undergoes Successful Surgery on Foot Fractures

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Bulega makes it three at the Island

Latest News 0
In cooler temperatures Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued his red-hot start to the 2025 by claiming all three race victories at the Australian Round of WorldSBK.

First career victory for Booth-Amos

Latest News 0
Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) proved his WorldSSP credentials with a well judged first career victory in the class.

Jonathan Rea Undergoes Successful Surgery on Foot Fractures

Latest News 0
Jonathan Rea has undergone surgery to stabilise the foot injury sustained in his testing crash at Phillip Island earlier this week.

Most Popular

Bulega makes it three at the Island

Latest News 0
In cooler temperatures Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued his red-hot start to the 2025 by claiming all three race victories at the Australian Round of WorldSBK.

First career victory for Booth-Amos

Latest News 0
Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) proved his WorldSSP credentials with a well judged first career victory in the class.

Jonathan Rea Undergoes Successful Surgery on Foot Fractures

Latest News 0
Jonathan Rea has undergone surgery to stabilise the foot injury sustained in his testing crash at Phillip Island earlier this week.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Bulega Makes It Three At The Island

Bulega makes it three at the Island

Frank Duggan - 0