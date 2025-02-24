Rugged Ripstop Rucksack from Weise

New Weise IPX6-rated waterproof rucksack for use on and off the bike

Weise has expanded its new premium Tempest rainwear collection, with a rugged 25L waterproof rucksack, made to keep contents dry in the most demanding conditions.

Built to shrug off even torrential downpours, the main body is crafted from the same military-grade Ripstop® PVC tarpaulin material found in high-end dry bags, including welded seams, to keep water out. It has an IPX6 waterproof rating, which means it resisted powerful jets of water from all angles and is suitable for use in driving rain.

Secure roll-top closure, with buckle clip strapping system, makes loading and unloading simple and there’s a valve that allows trapped air to escape, enabling a tight fit around contents, and preventing movement during rides.

Inside, a wet and dry separation layer keeps damp gear isolated. An internal zipped compartment provides organised storage for essential items, complemented by a front pocket with waterproof zip access.

Rider comfort is taken care of by the ergonomically designed padded airflow back panel and shoulder straps, while adjustable chest and waist buckles deliver a customised, secure fit.

Two additional buckle clip straps can be used to convert the rucksack to a tail pack and attached to the pillion seat or rack.

Versatility extends beyond motorcycle use, with dual elasticated drink bottle pockets and a heavy-duty wear-resistant base, making the Tempest rucksack equally at home on hiking trails as it is on the daily commute. A detachable MOLLE fixing system with a waterproof map pocket adds versatility, while the survival whistle buckle can be used to attract attention in an emergency.

With a generous 25L capacity, the Tempest rucksack measures 65 cm x 32 cm x 20 cm unrolled, reducing to 50 cm x 32 cm x 20 cm when rolled down.

Finished with reflective Weise branding, it retails at £79.99 including VAT. Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com

