Monday, February 24, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Rugged Ripstop Rucksack from Weise

Industry NewsApparelWeise
1 min.read

Affiliate Banners Moto Generic V1 728x90

 

Rugged Ripstop Rucksack From WeiseNew Weise IPX6-rated waterproof rucksack for use on and off the bike

Weise has expanded its new premium Tempest rainwear collection, with a rugged 25L waterproof rucksack, made to keep contents dry in the most demanding conditions.

Built to shrug off even torrential downpours, the main body is crafted from the same military-grade Ripstop® PVC tarpaulin material found in high-end dry bags, including welded seams, to keep water out. It has an IPX6 waterproof rating, which means it resisted powerful jets of water from all angles and is suitable for use in driving rain.

Secure roll-top closure, with buckle clip strapping system, makes loading and unloading simple and there’s a valve that allows trapped air to escape, enabling a tight fit around contents, and preventing movement during rides.

Inside, a wet and dry separation layer keeps damp gear isolated. An internal zipped compartment provides organised storage for essential items, complemented by a front pocket with waterproof zip access.

Rider comfort is taken care of by the ergonomically designed padded airflow back panel and shoulder straps, while adjustable chest and waist buckles deliver a customised, secure fit.

Two additional buckle clip straps can be used to convert the rucksack to a tail pack and attached to the pillion seat or rack.

Versatility extends beyond motorcycle use, with dual elasticated drink bottle pockets and a heavy-duty wear-resistant base, making the Tempest rucksack equally at home on hiking trails as it is on the daily commute. A detachable MOLLE fixing system with a waterproof map pocket adds versatility, while the survival whistle buckle can be used to attract attention in an emergency.

With a generous 25L capacity, the Tempest rucksack measures 65 cm x 32 cm x 20 cm unrolled, reducing to 50 cm x 32 cm x 20 cm when rolled down.

Finished with reflective Weise branding, it retails at £79.99 including VAT. Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com

For more Weise News check out our dedicated page Weise News

For details and to find your nearest stockist visit www.weiseclothing.com

2024touring Hydext Jacket Image1 990x220 1

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Podium Club Test: Beaubier On Top On Day Two In Arizona

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Podium Club Test: Beaubier On Top On Day Two In Arizona

Latest News 0
It wasn’t a matter of if Cameron Beaubier was going to get down to business at the two-day MotoAmerica/Dunlop Preseason test, it was just a matter of when.

Bulega makes it three at the Island

Latest News 0
In cooler temperatures Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued his red-hot start to the 2025 by claiming all three race victories at the Australian Round of WorldSBK.

First career victory for Booth-Amos

Latest News 0
Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) proved his WorldSSP credentials with a well judged first career victory in the class.

Most Popular

Podium Club Test: Beaubier On Top On Day Two In Arizona

Latest News 0
It wasn’t a matter of if Cameron Beaubier was going to get down to business at the two-day MotoAmerica/Dunlop Preseason test, it was just a matter of when.

Bulega makes it three at the Island

Latest News 0
In cooler temperatures Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) continued his red-hot start to the 2025 by claiming all three race victories at the Australian Round of WorldSBK.

First career victory for Booth-Amos

Latest News 0
Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) proved his WorldSSP credentials with a well judged first career victory in the class.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Podium Club Test: Beaubier On Top On Day Two In Arizona

Podium Club Test: Beaubier On Top On Day Two In Arizona

Frank Duggan - 0