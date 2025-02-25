Memorabilia Collection Signed By Pedro Acosta Launches

Memento Exclusives – who operate MotoGP™ Authentics, under licence of Dorna Sports – has announced it is launching a collection of Pedro Acosta signed helmets and photographs for the first time ever.

Acosta is already a former Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders’ Champion. He finished 6th in the rider standings in his maiden season in MotoGP™ last year with GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, achieving two podiums in his first three races, followed by three more across the season and four sprint rostrums. At just 20 years old, the Spanish rider is heading into 2025 with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and is widely considered one of the most exciting prospects on the grid. During the second pre-season testing session which took place in Thailand, Acosta finished third on the timesheets, adding further anticipation to the 2025 season ahead.

MotoGP ™ Authentics has built a reputation for providing fans with access to authentic items directly from their favourite riders and teams, bringing them closer to the sport by offering exclusive, race used memorabilia. Pedro Acosta items now available include signed prints capturing the rider racing at Algarve International Circuit for the 2024 Portuguese Grand Prix – where he claimed his first podium. The collection also features a limited number of signed replica Alpinestars Supertech-R10 helmets from the 2024 season. Select pieces will also be added to the MotoGP ™ Authentics online auction in the coming weeks.

Barry Gough, CEO & Founder of Memento Exclusives (MotoGP™ Authentics) commented:

“We are excited to be able to provide these authentic and tangible pieces of history from Pedro Acosta. This collection is the first time we have offered fans products signed by Pedro and is in keeping with our mantra of helping MotoGP ™ fans to own the moment.”