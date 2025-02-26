Dacia Jogger helps Blood Bikes deliver ‘a positive’ and vital service to NHS hospitals and patients

A hundred per cent volunteer run Blood Bikes charity that travels over 375,000 miles a year and undertakes 7,000 urgent medical deliveries for NHS hospitals in Staffordshire, Shropshire and Cheshire is supplementing its motorbike fleet with four Dacia Jogger cars.

Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes (SSCBB) was set up in 2014 to provide free of charge urgent transport of blood, blood products and other medical items, including donated breast milk across the three counties and beyond.

SSCBB has invested in four Dacia Joggers to supplement its fleet of 18 motorcycles and support its vital operation. The cars are used to guarantee urgent deliveries when poor weather conditions make riding a motorbike too risky, and also to transport larger items or for longer distance deliveries. The cars also help to promote the important work the charity does by taking volunteers and equipment to fundraising events. The Joggers have already clocked up over 20,000 miles in their first month with the charity due to icy conditions.

The Jogger was shortlisted and chosen in preference to small vans that the charity initially trialled as they felt it was more practical, provided the best value for money and could be relied upon.

Jeremy Cartwright, Chair of Shropshire, Staffordshire Cheshire Blood Bikes commented: “Having cars on our fleet allows us to take on very long runs or to transport larger items as needed, but the primary use for the Jogger cars is to protect our service during bad weather. We take on increasing number of urgent or time critical jobs where the delivery is linked to a specific theatre operation – in the past if we were unable to send a bike due bad weather, the operation could be cancelled, now we just send a Jogger instead. SSCBB primarily undertake urgent or time critical jobs that cannot be done using the hospital’s regular transport. If we are not available, the hospital will try to book a specialist courier, a taxi or may even delay the related treatment, all very costly. Adding the Dacia Joggers to our fleet, provides increased service flexibility and choice for our volunteers as well as saving the NHS more money.”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, commented: “This charity does an absolutely incredible job of helping the NHS and the public. Their work is vital, and we are so pleased to see the Jogger playing such a key support role. Its space, practicality and durability make it perfect for its duties, as well as giving the charity the best value for money.”

For more information re UK Blood Bikes: https://www.bloodbikes.org.uk/