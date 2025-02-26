MotoGP lands on FOX Sports in the USA

The American broadcasting giant will show Sprints and Grand Prix races live from 2025

MotoGP will be broadcast on FOX Sports in the USA from 2025. A new multiyear deal sees Tissot Sprints and Grand Prix races broadcast live on FS1 or FS2, putting the most exciting sport on Earth alongside some of the biggest properties in American sports broadcasting.

22 Grands Prix visiting 19 countries makes the 2025 season the biggest yet for MotoGP and it starts this weekend with the Thai GP, which will be shown on FS1. After the Grand Prix of Argentina, MotoGP then returns to the USA as the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX, hosts a home round. Fans can tune in for their home Sprint on FS2 and the Grand Prix on Fox Business. In addition, all races are available via the FOX Sports app, with select races available on FOX Deportes.

As well as live coverage throughout the upcoming season, this new deal will also see FOX Sports show repeats during the week following each event for those who didn’t catch it first time round.

Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming & Scheduling: “FOX Sports is thrilled to be the new home to the best two-wheel racing in the world. We will carry every race of the international series live, giving race fans true appointment viewing for MotoGP.”

Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports: “We’re happy to see MotoGP join the incredible line up on FOX Sports. This is the most exciting sport on Earth and we want to see it on the biggest stage possible, most especially in markets where there is so much untapped potential. That’s true of the US, where we have a loyal following and an impressive legacy for MotoGP, but so much scope to expand once people see what this sport is all about. We’re looking forward to working with FOX Sports on that mission.”

Watch MotoGP in the UK via TNT Sports and Amazon

