Thursday, February 27, 2025
NEW from Oxford: Camo Cargo Pants

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
2 min.read

New From Oxford: Camo Cargo PantsOriginal Approved AA Cargo Pants – Now available in Camo!

Oxford’s Original Approved Cargo pants stay true to their military workwear roots whilst receiving a significant fabric upgrade with a monolayer Armourlite® twill construction. This specific variant of Armourlite® has been interwoven with cotton to create a soft hand feel that performs to rigorous CE AA testing standards.

Designed specifically for wearers who demand flexibility and functionality from their garments, these Cargo pants feature large box pockets at the upper leg that expand as the pockets are filled, or stay flat when not in use. Welt pockets at the rear are covered with poppered flaps providing extra assurance that what you put in your pockets stay in them. Finer details such as grosgrain webbing tabs on the pocket flaps ensure that even when wearing gloves, finding and accessing pockets is easy.New From Oxford: Camo Cargo Pants

Protection
• CE AA Certified
• CE Level 2 knee protectors and CE Level 1 hip protectors included as standard; whilst soft and comfortable during normal riding, they will harden upon impact to help disperse force.
• Reinforced impact abrasion zones
• Internal overlock stitching reinforces all critical seams for improved seam strength

Climate Control
• Naturally breathable and moisture wicking outer fabric
• Rainseal DWR finish makes water bead and disperse from the outer shell (reproof item after ten washes with RainSeal Waterproofing Spray)

Fabric & Construction
• Monolayer Armourlite® construction
• Rivet reinforced side pockets
• Twin needle reinforced side seams
• Press stud closures on pocket flaps to secure pocket contents
• Webbing puller details on pocket flaps for glove-friendly pocket opening and closure
• Bar tack reinforced belt loops
• YKK fly zipper
• Jersey protector pockets for increased comfort
• Original Approved branding details

Adjustability & Fit
• Tapered fit creates a contemporary silhouette whilst offering similar levels of practicality as a roomier straight leg fit.
• Armourlite® fabric features stretch characteristics for increased comfort
• Knee expansion pleat for increased freedom of movement

Storage
• 2 expandable cargo pockets with poppered pocket flaps
• 2 front pockets
• Front coin pocket
• 2 rear welt pockets with poppered pocket flaps

Details
• Oxford branding label at back waist and coin pocket
• Brushed metal matt finish button and front pocket rivets
• Printed pocket bags

Click here for more info on the Oxford Camo Cargo Pants

You can also purchase Oxford Men’s Products AA Cargo Pant Motorcycle Trousers from Amazon by clicking our affiliate link: https://amzn.to/4hX8Jia *

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

*Please note we supply just the link and have no control over the final supplier on Amazon

Yamaha Motor celebrates 70 years of creating Kando

Frank Duggan - 0