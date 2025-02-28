Triumph Launches Moto2™ Gearbox Update

For the 2025 Moto2™ season, Triumph has launched a race gearshift pattern, the biggest change by Triumph since becoming the Exclusive Engine Supplier in 2019.

The sequence of the gears has been changed so neutral now sits at the top of the order, removing the need to pass through neutral while racing, allowing for even more performance.

The 765cc triple powerplants are production-derived, helping keep costs for the category down, and have previously utilised the mass-production gearbox which features neutral between first and second gear through which the riders must shift.

In Triumph’s commitment to continual development and enhanced performance, the Moto2 engines used in 2025 now feature a race gearshift pattern. Neutral has been moved to the top of the order and locked out which means that riders don’t need to move through neutral whilst on track.

Triumph has achieved this by a comprehensive redesign, introducing a new selector drum with revised tracks which allow the gears to engage in their new positions. Billet machined to achieve the optimum design geometry, mass and inertia, the bespoke geometry also accommodates the new mechanical neutral lockout, which can only be activated by the rider, giving riders the freedom to engage between 1st to 6th gear without passing neutral when racing.

When riders need neutral in the pitlane or on the start-line, they can select neutral only by manually deactivating the lockout. All of this is housed within a new crankcase specifically developed for this season’s Moto2 engine.

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “Ever since we became the Exclusive Engine Supplier in Moto2, we have always been committed to continual development and improvement. We have provided more power and more revs, and now there’s a new gearshift sequence, showing that we are never sitting on our laurels. The new shift pattern allows riders to seamlessly move through the gearbox without the need to pass through neutral, further optimising track performance from the production-derived 765cc triple. The feedback from the riders has been very positive so far and we are looking forward to seeing it in action this season.”

Iqra Hamid, Senior Design Engineer, Triumph Motorcycles added: “This season we’ve taken another step up in performance with the introduction of our new race gearchange system. Until now, it has been based on our road engine architecture and, despite delivering record-breaking performance each year, there is always room for engineering improvement. The 2025 Moto2 engine update looks to build upon this. Designed and tested over the last year, the new gearchange system will allow racers to extract even more potential from the Moto2 gearbox and engine and maintain their sole focus on their goal: winning.

“The new update has followed a two-phase development process, with elements created specifically for this. We started with the off-bike concept and durability testing to ensure the new system not only functions as intended but can withstand the demanding race loads. Once validated, we progressed to the in-bike test phase where we replicated race conditions and further assessed operation, durability and performance on track. With such a comprehensive testing process, we are confident of further improving performance whilst maintaining our reliability in the Moto2 class and we’re excited to see this translate to the track.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, Dorna Sports commented: “Triumph have been breaking records in Moto2 since they arrived, so for us it’s even more impressive that they continue to keep pushing to innovate. This new gearbox update speaks to their commitment to Moto2 and the opportunities the MotoGP paddock offers to provide a racing laboratory for partners to take their cutting-edge technology to the racetrack. We’re sure the riders will be big fans of this update and that will translate into even better racing.”

