Ducati and Dsquared2 partners in a capsule collection inspired by the new XDiavel V4

Ducati And Dsquared2 Partners In A Capsule Collection Inspired By The New Xdiavel V4Ducati and Dsquared2, two brands that make design a distinctive element, are collaborating for the first time in the creation of a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the new XDiavel V4: the sport cruiser according to Ducati.

The Dsquared2 & Ducati collection was presented during Milan Fashion Week in a special show that celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of the brand founded by twins Dean and Dan Caten, and is made up of clothing and accessories with great character, just like the new Ducati XDiavel V4: a motorcycle that with its sculpted design and magnetic presence defies every convention and dominates the scene.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati:  “The new XDiavel V4 is the boldest model in the entire Ducati range. A motorcycle with an extraordinary personality, ideal for those who like to stand out. The capsule collection created in partnership with Dsquared2 is perfectly in line with the character of this bike and from the very first glance succeeds in conveying the values shared by the two Companies: style, drive for innovation and a continuous search for excellence. I am sure that all the people who appreciate the XDiavel V4 will also be impressed by this limited edition collection”.
Ducati And Dsquared2 Partners In A Capsule Collection Inspired By The New Xdiavel V4
Dean and Dan Caten, Dsquared2 Designers and Founders: “Our collaboration with Ducati for the launch of the new XDiavel V4 is all about bringing to life the power-ful energy and bold attitude of the motorcycle world. We wanted to combine exceptional design and speed to create a style that is both dynamic and refined, where aesthetics and performance merge in every detail”.

The partnership between Dsquared2 and Ducati tells a unique story within the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, drawing inspiration from the iconic elements of motorcycling and the muscular and sleek lines of the XDiavel V4. The result is a total look that simultaneously pays homage to the legendary sartorial language of bikers and motorsport, the narratives of adventures on the road and the distinctive visual elements of the motorcycle.

The capsule will be available in fall 2025 at all Dsquared2 retail stores, department stores and fashion specialty retailers worldwide.

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

