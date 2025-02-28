Friday, February 28, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Moreira beats Gonzalez in tightly contested Practice

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
1 min.read

Affiliate Banners Moto Generic V1 728x90

 

Moreira Beats Gonzalez In Tightly Contested PracticeFriday in the Moto2™ class belongs to Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) after the Brazilian’s 1:35.030 was just enough to mean FP1’s runaway pacesetter, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), was forced to settle for P2 following a late crash.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) ended Practice inside the top three, the Turk 0.198s away from Moreira’s personal best effort.

As expected, a late flurry of time attacks – apart from early session leaders Gonzalez and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) – decided the top 14. Mario Aji (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) stuck his name in the hat for ride of the day as the Indonesian landed a 1:35.259 on his 10th flying lap to clinch P4, with 2024 Malaysian GP podium finisher Jorge Navarro (KLINT Forward Factory Team) rounding out an unexpected top quintet.

A last lap attack from Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) saw the British rider rise from P17 to P7, as three tenths of the second split P1 to Aron Canet (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) in P11. Having sat second in the early exchanges, Baltus just held on to the final automatic Q2 spot in P14, with race winners such as Celestino Vietti (Team HDR Heidrun), Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Tony Arbolino (Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2) missing the cut.

Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) was just 0.8s away from top spot, but the rookie ended Friday in P23. That’s how brutally competitive Moto2 was – and looks like it will be in 2025 – on Friday afternoon as the season bursts into life in Buriram.

Next up: Free Practice 2 at 09:25 (UTC +7), before qualifying begins at 13:45.

Watch in the UK via TNT Sports and Amazon

For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Official Motogp Store

2024touring Hydext Jacket Image1 990x220 1

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.


Previous article
Brilliant Bertelle lands Buriram Friday honours
Next article
Marquez 1-2 as Alex pips Marc, Bagnaia faces Q1 after late drama

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Alpinestars 2024 Motorcycling Collection 01

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

New NEXX Flip-Front Helmet

Helmets 0
The X.LIFETOUR is an ultra-quiet modular touring helmet, with innovative sound-dampening technology and it's Bluetooth® intercom-ready.

Marquez 1-2 as Alex pips Marc, Bagnaia faces Q1 after late drama

Latest News 0
A hectic end to a frantic Friday: Pecco in Q1, Honda shine, Ogura straight through as top rookie in P9... and all five manufacturers in Q2

Brilliant Bertelle lands Buriram Friday honours

Latest News 0
Matteo Bertelle (LEVELUP-MTA) set the only sub-1:41 lap time of Moto3™ Practice at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand to head into the first qualifying day of 2025 as the rider to beat.

Most Popular

New NEXX Flip-Front Helmet

Helmets 0
The X.LIFETOUR is an ultra-quiet modular touring helmet, with innovative sound-dampening technology and it's Bluetooth® intercom-ready.

Marquez 1-2 as Alex pips Marc, Bagnaia faces Q1 after late drama

Latest News 0
A hectic end to a frantic Friday: Pecco in Q1, Honda shine, Ogura straight through as top rookie in P9... and all five manufacturers in Q2

Brilliant Bertelle lands Buriram Friday honours

Latest News 0
Matteo Bertelle (LEVELUP-MTA) set the only sub-1:41 lap time of Moto3™ Practice at the PT Grand Prix of Thailand to head into the first qualifying day of 2025 as the rider to beat.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Nexx Flip-front Helmet

New NEXX Flip-Front Helmet

Frank Duggan - 0