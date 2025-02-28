Moreira beats Gonzalez in tightly contested Practice

Friday in the Moto2™ class belongs to Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) after the Brazilian’s 1:35.030 was just enough to mean FP1’s runaway pacesetter, Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), was forced to settle for P2 following a late crash.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) ended Practice inside the top three, the Turk 0.198s away from Moreira’s personal best effort.

As expected, a late flurry of time attacks – apart from early session leaders Gonzalez and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) – decided the top 14. Mario Aji (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) stuck his name in the hat for ride of the day as the Indonesian landed a 1:35.259 on his 10th flying lap to clinch P4, with 2024 Malaysian GP podium finisher Jorge Navarro (KLINT Forward Factory Team) rounding out an unexpected top quintet.

A last lap attack from Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) saw the British rider rise from P17 to P7, as three tenths of the second split P1 to Aron Canet (Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO) in P11. Having sat second in the early exchanges, Baltus just held on to the final automatic Q2 spot in P14, with race winners such as Celestino Vietti (Team HDR Heidrun), Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Tony Arbolino (Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2) missing the cut.

Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) was just 0.8s away from top spot, but the rookie ended Friday in P23. That’s how brutally competitive Moto2 was – and looks like it will be in 2025 – on Friday afternoon as the season bursts into life in Buriram.

Next up: Free Practice 2 at 09:25 (UTC +7), before qualifying begins at 13:45.

