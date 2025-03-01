Bertelle impresses for first Moto3 pole in Buriram

The Moto3™ World Championship’s first pole-sitter has been set after a tight and competitive qualifying session in Buriram.

With track temperature rising close to the 60-degree centigrade mark, it was a hotly contested session and one with many key topics. Taking honours come the conclusion of it all, Matteo Bertelle (LEVEL-UP MTA) continued his mighty form from throughout the weekend to bag a first career pole.

After the first runs in Q1, it was home hero Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia) who stole the show and was P1 with five minutes remaining ahead of a host of rookies, such as Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and replacement rider, Adrian Cruces (CIP Green Power), in place of Noah Dettwiler. Carpe toppled Buasri for top spot but both went through to Q2 for the first time, along with Dennis Foggia (CFMOTO Aspar Team) and Eddie O’Shea (GRYD – MLav Racing), the Brit likewise making a first-time appearance in Q2.

It was a whole different story in Q2 though as they faced the likes of Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Bertelle and Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), all of whom topped sessions during the weekend. Bertelle was strong from the start and led the field after the first flying lap and on his second, towed teammate Joel Kelso into P2, with the strategy working well for the team at the midway point. Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) hauled himself into P3 before the second and final stint of fast laps got underway.

Opting to set lap times on his own, Yamanaka climbed into the top ten whilst the main train of riders were all in a group and would have three timed laps to give it all they’ve got for pole. Their penultimate lap was the one that saw many of them improve, with Carpe jumping to fifth and Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) one place ahead of him. Stefano Nepa (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was another late improver going up into P2, one place ahead of Rueda who carried on his form but it’s a first pole for Bertelle, his first front row since Sepang 2023.

Ogden held onto fourth with Lunetta eventually taking fifth, just ahead of top rookie Carpe. The third row is the best of the Leopard Racing Honda’s with David Almansa, ahead of Kelso, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) who completes the top ten.

