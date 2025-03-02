Rueda storms away for victory, rookie Carpe stuns in P2

Moto3™ rocketed into life at Chang International Circuit and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) stayed clear of trouble to put in a masterclass and take a second career victory.

In second, his rookie teammate Alvaro Carpe became the first rider to take a rostrum on their Moto3 debut since Pedro Acosta in 2021, with Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) completing the podium to start the year strong.

The opening exchanges were hotly contested, with Rueda leading from the front from polesitter Matteo Bertelle (LEVEL-UP MTA), but the second-place baton was being swapped plenty of times as the riders fought for position. There was opening lap drama for rookies Cormac Buchanan (BOE Motorsports) and Eddie O’Shea (GRYD – MLav Racing), with the New Zealander taking out the Brit in a last corner-first lap incident.

With 13 laps to go, a lead group of 13 had formed after home hero Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia) crashed out of contention with Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3). Then, Buasri’s teammate Taiyo Furusato had his podium hopes end at Turn 3 with 12 laps to go. Now, it was a front bunch of 12 riders but two more then dropped out of the podium fight. Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) went off at Turn 3 after a collision with David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Intact Dynavolt), the latter receiving a Long Lap Penalty but crashing out on Lap 13 before he had the chance to take it.

With all the incidents and scrapping in the group, Rueda took his opportunity to bolt clear and instilled a two-second gap between him and the likes of Stefano Nepa (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and rookie revelation Carpe. With just five laps to go, Joel Kelso (LEVEL-UP MTA) got it all wrong at Turn 12 and took out Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI). The latter rejoined but Kelso was out and later given a double Long Lap for the next race.

CLOSING STAGES: a fierce fight for P2

The final laps were all about the battle for P2; Fernandez was looking at equalling his career-best finish, Carpe at a debut podium and Nepa – with more starts than any current Moto3 rider on the grid – a career-first podium. Up the road by 7 seconds, Rueda took a second win of his career and would find his teammate alongside him in P2, a magnificent debut for Carpe.

Fernandez took P3 and denied Nepa a first appearance on the rostrum, whilst Matteo Bertelle took P5 despite starting from pole.

There was late heartbreak for Ogden who crashed at the last corner on the last lap after contact with David Almansa (Leopard Racing) and despite his best efforts to not crash, it ended in the gravel, just metres from the finishing line. Dennis Foggia’s (CFMOTO Aspar Team) return to Moto3 thus saw him in P6, with Almansa P7, Rossi promoted into eighth and the top ten rounded out by Joel Esteban (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and the recovering Lunetta. Points were scored on his debut for Ruche Moodley in 11th, whilst the rest of the scorers were Piqueras charging back up, Marcos Uriarte (GRYD – MLav Racing), Adrian Cruces (CIP Green Power) and Buchanan, who remounted after his Lap 1 fall to take the final place and point.

So it’s advantage Rueda as we head to Argentina, with a warning shot from Carpe and he becomes the first debut podium in Moto3 since Acosta in 2021 – and at a track he’s never seen before.

For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com