Rare opportunity to own popular TV presenter’s scooter

A Lambretta LD150 Mk3 owned by TV presenter Henry Cole is being auctioned by H&H Classics on Wednesday 26th March.

The 1957 model, which is in good working order and has a V5C ready for use on UK roads, is the feature scooter in a forthcoming episode of ‘Shed and Buried’ due to be aired on the Discovery Channel this summer.

It also has many original parts including the original speedometer and is being offered for sale at no reserve when it goes under the hammer at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

Viewers of the popular series will see how the Lambretta was acquired as part of a deal with a car involving Henry Cole and his team.

The scooter being auctioned is also a very late example as shown by the chassis number and the engine number, while a set of side panels are also included.

The Mk3 had slightly larger and more comfortable saddles than previous versions of the LD, plus featured a handlebar-mounted casting that housed the horn and a fixed glovebox inside the leg shield that contained the speedometer and optional clock.

Paul Diamond, vintage scooter specialist at H&H Classics, said: “Our auction is a great opportunity to own a good, working example Lambretta LD150 Mk3 that also has a smattering of celebrity appeal.”

‘Shed and Buried’ sees Henry and fellow automotive fanatic Fuzz Townshend and expert restorer Guy Willison rummage in the UK’s sheds to find automotive gems that can be fixed up and sold for a profit.

Fans of ‘Shed and Buried’ and fellow scooter enthusiasts wising to bid on the Lambretta LD150 Mk3, or any of the other lots, can do so on the day in person, via online or telephone bidding, or by leaving a commission bid. For further details or to register to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.