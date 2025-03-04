Chloe Jones takes on the World with GR Motosport

The 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship ‘WorldWCR’ will feature a truly global grid once more, with 14 nationalities representing all continents.

Among the returning riders, Maria Herrera, the 2024 runner-up, continues for a second season and is determined to claim the title after a fierce battle that saw her narrowly miss out until the final race of the season. Sara Sanchez, who finished third last year, has been a consistent force and will be looking to challenge Herrera for the 2025 title.

While many riders return for their second season, including 2024 podium finishers Beatriz Neila, Roberta Ponziani, and Tayla Relph, the Championship is also proud to welcome nine new talents, some of whom showcased their skills with wildcard appearances in 2024, one of those being our very own British talent Chloe Jones. Chloe will be supported by GR Motosport, a highly regarded team with a long legacy within motorcycle racing.

Chloe, who comes to the WorldWCR off the back of the 2024 British Superbikes Superteens Championship, in which she finished the season fourth, has a wealth of racing experience starting from the age of 13 in Mini Motos and Mini GP, where she won all her races bar 1 and stormed away with the championships. Chloe soon moved up to the adult classes, which included the likes of Richard Cooper. Chloe was consistently within the top 5 riders across these race weekends.

Moving to the Yamaha R3 at British Superbikes may have been the dream come true for Chloe who secured points in her first race, though the year was not without its ups and downs. For the 2023 season, Chloe raced with the Sim Sirus Kawasaki team onboard the Ninja 400. It was the year that Chloe had her first Pole, led her first British Superbike race, ultimately leading to her first British podium, of which Chloe says, was her “ Best year and so much fun and made racing fun”

Chloe has proved that racing is racing regardless of gender, for Chloe this isn’t a barrier. Simply, she will race whom ever is in front of her.

2024 was also the year that Chloe and GR Motosport took part in a wild card ride within the inaugural year of the WorldWCR at the season finale in Jerez.

It was an outstanding performance from Chloe, who came out of the box swinging securing a top 10 position in Superpole qualifying, starting Race 1 from row three in position 9 and despite having to complete a double long penalty for the slightest of jump starts, she controlled her timing to perfection and limited the damage.

Having fantastic battles with Maria Herrera, placing her comfortably with the top 3 early in the race prior to the long lap penalties was a clear indicator that Chloe had the overall pace to exceed her final 6th position position and more than deserved a place on the world stage for 2025.

So, what has Chloe been up to in the off season… a lot!

Early in January, Chloe and GR Motosport took delivery of two Yamaha R7 test bikes and the hard work started of turning the road bikes into a race spec, WorldWCR bikes.

Chloe has just completed her first test on the new GR Motosport Yamaha in Cartagena with the team.

Here’s what Chloe had to say “Mega day at cartegena on my new GR Motosport yamaha r7. I felt at home on the bike after a couple of laps. I can’t thank the whole GR Motosport team enough for giving me this amazing opportunity.

Brent Gladwin, GR Motosport Managing Director said “Chloe’s performance at Jerez last year was incredible but we felt the disadvantage in lack of experience with the bike and the circuit, so we have invested in a test program to negate the disadvantage.

Having built two R7’s to the exact WorldWCR spec The Test Team will take Chloe to every track before the event to help Chloe achieve the best possible results.

Today here at Cartagena we start the process of making Chloe and the R7 a strong package.

Things are going well and we are looking forward to a great season racing against the best Women in the world.”

The season opener kicks off 11 April at the TT Circuit Assen and Superbike News will be following Chloe’s and the rest of the women in the WorldWCR progress throughout the season with regular highlights and we look forward to to seeing Chloe plant the British flag firmly within the paddock – no pressure Chloe!

With thanks to GR Motosport & Chloe Jones

Photos by : Tom @ KSC Photography Services

Written by: Kerrie McFadden @FirstTurnMedia

For press coverage please email: info@firstturnmedia.co.uk