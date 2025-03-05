Festival of Speed looks set to be Foggy: event to celebrate WorldSBK legend Carl Fogarty.

The summer of 1995 saw the UK bask in a heatwave, enjoy pints all day on a Sunday for the first time and, of course, the third Festival of Speed. It was also a bumper year for British motorsport, and 30 years on, Goodwood is delighted to announce that this year’s Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will welcome Carl Fogarty, who won the second of his four WorldSBK Championships in 1995.

In a dominant season which saw him win over half of the championship’s 24 races, Fogarty claimed his second title on his Ducati 916 in Assen in September, with five races to spare. 30 years later, the Festival of Speed will see ‘Foggy’ reunited with his championship-winning bike, with the pair taking to the Hill across all four days of the event. Advertisement

Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate Fogarty’s incredible career with an iconic Goodwood balcony moment in front of Goodwood House, featuring an interview with the man of the moment.

The 2025 Festival of Speed is set for its biggest celebration of WorldSBK, featuring over 40 bikes from the series’ golden era. With its double race format, WorldSBK of the 1990s and early 2000s brought fans some of the fiercest on-track rivalries, which played out each weekend to an electric atmosphere. The Festival of Speed will also welcome a number of Fogarty’s fellow riders and rivals.

Carl Fogarty MBE said: “I’ve had such a great time at the Festival of Speed over the years, riding up the Hill on all sorts. I haven’t seen my 1995 Ducati 916 for a while, so I’m looking forward to being reunited with the bike across the weekend. It’s great that WorldSBK is getting a moment in the spotlight and fans can see the bikes up close in the paddocks before they take to the Hill.”

The Duke of Richmond CBE DL said: “Carl has been such an enthusiastic supporter of the Festival of Speed over the years, and it’s only right that we recognise his incredible achievements. While we were creating the Festival of Speed, Carl was at the very height of his powers on the track, entertaining fans around the world in style. It’s always such a pleasure having him here with us – I’m looking forward to seeing him take to the Hill, and putting on a great show as always.”

Carl Fogarty’s appearance at the Festival of Speed, forms part of a wider celebration of the Summer of ‘95 with further details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Saturday tickets are now sold out for the Festival of Speed, with Thursday, Friday and Sunday tickets remaining at goodwood.com.