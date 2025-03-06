Akrapovič Unveils Complete System for Yamaha R9

Akrapovič has released a brand-new Racing Line (Titanium) exhaust system for the 2025 Yamaha R9 inspired by the muffler design seen in exhaust systems for the Yamaha R6, R7, and R1.

It features a high-grade lightweight titanium muffler outer sleeve and end cap, with a stainless-steel link pipe, headers, and pre-muffler. It follows the muffler design of its predecessors in the Yamaha R range, providing a real family feel and continuity. The system utilizes race-proven materials and has a similar design to the Akrapovič exhaust systems used by the Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing and GMT94 Yamaha racing teams in the World Supersport Championship.

Developed to fit the bike’s lines, the Racing Line (Titanium) has a pre-muffler positioned under the body and hidden by the lower fairings of the motorcycle, and the muffler exits on the right side of the motorcycle to enhance the racing appearance. The system is EC/ECE type approved (Euro 5+), and an aluminium muffler bracket is also included, all allied with a deep and sporty sound to match the exhaust’s performance objectives.

Akrapovič engineers focused on throttle response during the development process, alongside power gains in the mid and high rev range. This has led to power and torque increases of 2.2 kW (3.0 hp) at 10,000 rpm and 2.6 Nm at 9,500 rpm, respectively, when tested on the Akrapovič dyno and compared to a Yamaha R9 equipped with a standard stock system. The Racing Line (Titanium) exhaust system features plug-and-play installation, with no remapping required.

