Scott Fastest On Day One For Daytona 200, Wyman Leads King Of The Baggers Qualifying

Tyler Scott Leads Q1 For The 200, Wyman Brothers Quickest In Baggers And Hooligans, And Di Mario Tops Twins Cup On Opening Day At Daytona International Speedway.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott led the opening day of qualifying for Saturday’s 83rd running of the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway, but he will have to do it all again on Friday to see if he can repeat his feat from a year ago when he earned pole position in the 15-minute Daytona Supersport Time Attack.

After earning pole position last year, 19-year-old Scott finished second in the Daytona 200 behind three-time winner Josh Herrin, the favorite to win a fourth Daytona 200 on Saturday. Scott lapped at a best of 1:48.962 in today’s Q1 to lead the way into tomorrow’s Q2 and Time Attack.

The lap record at the Speedway is held by Scott’s teammate Richie Escalante, with his 1:47.833 lap from last year. Changes to the chicane have slowed things down, so Escalante’s record will likely stand.

Herrin and his Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Panigale V2 ended the day in second on the timesheets with a 149.002, just .040 of a second slower than Scott.

Escalante was third-fastest with his 1:49.468, just .506 of a second behind his teammate. Escalante’s best was just a tick quicker than PHR Performance Triumph’s Richard Cooper’s 1:49.502. Cooper was the final rider to lap in the 1:49s.

TOBC Racing’s two-time Daytona 200 winner Brandon Paasch was fifth, ahead of the first of the two Truelove brothers, Matt, and his Truelove Brothers Racing Suzuki. Rodio Racing’s Gus Rodio, last year’s double winner in the two Twins Cup races at Daytona, ended up seventh fastest.

Rodio was some three-tenths quicker than fellow New Jerseyan Joseph LiMandri Jr. and his Bauce BARTCON Racing Yamaha. Six-Four Motorsports/Pirelli Tires’ Shane Narbonne, and Super Carl Racing’s Carl Soltisz rounded out the top 10 in Q1.

Mission King Of The Baggers – Wyman Over Baz

Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman has a zillion laps around Daytona International Speedway. He’s also won his share of races here, including both of the Mission King Of The Baggers races last year at Daytona.

S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Loris Baz is on the other end of the spectrum from Wyman. Baz has exactly 19 laps under his belt at the Speedway, but one of those was quick enough to put the Daytona rookie second in Thursday afternoon’s Q1 session.

It was Wyman who used his experience and speed to earn provisional pole position in the 30-minute Mission King Of The Baggers session, topping Daytona first-timer Baz by .898 of a second with a best lap of 1:50.041 to Baz’s 1:50.939.

Wyman’s teammate James Rispoli ended up third in Q1 and was the last rider to lap in the 1:50s. Fourth and fifth, meanwhile, went to Baz’s two Indian teammates Tyler O’Hara and defending class champion Troy Herfoss, respectively. O’Hara’s best was 1.08 seconds off Wyman’s pace with Herfoss 1.1 seconds adrift.

SDI Racing’s Cameron Petersen ended up sixth in his first qualifying session in his Mission King Of The Baggers debut.

TAB Performance Racing’s Kyle Ohnsorg, the RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson pairing of Hayden Gillim and Rocco Landers, and S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s class rookie Bradley Smith rounded out the top 10 on opening day at the Speedway.

Several riders had tire issues, but Dunlop says some warmer weather and more rubber on the track will fix the grip and wear issues and they don’t forsee any problems in the two races.

SC-Project Twins Cup – Di Mario On Top

Robem Engineering’s Alessandro Di Mario led both SC-Project Twins Cup sessions on Thursday at the Speedway, including Q1, which earned him provisional pole position heading into Friday’s final qualifying.

Di Mario and his Aprilia RS 660 led the first session by 1.2 seconds over RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Matthew Chapin, and it appeared as though Di Mario had the field covered. But that gap changed in Q1, with Giaccomoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle closing the gap to trail Di Mario by just .441.

Chapin, meanwhile, also got quicker, with the youngster gaining speed and confidence in his first outing with the Vance & Hines team and on the Suzuki GSX-8R.

Di Mario’s best was a 1:57.151 with Doyle lapping at 1:57.592. Chapin was the last rider to crack into the 1:57s with his 1:57.820 – .669 of a second off Di Mario’s best.

Koch Racing’s Sean Ungvarsky was fourth-fastest, with Karns/TST Industries’ Levi Badie fifth.

Mission Super Hooligan National Championship – Travis Wyman On The Rebound

Saddlemen Race Development’s Travis Wyman had a 2024 season he’d rather forget so he’s hopeful that a new season cures all. So far so good as Wyman rode his Harley-Davidson Pan America to the fastest time on the first day of qualifying for the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship round at Daytona International Speedway.

Wyman lapped at 1:51.397, setting a new lap record for the class at Daytona, and leading his teammate and defending class champion Cory West by just .155 of a second in Q1 on a sunny, but windy and chilly, Thursday afternoon. Third place in Q1 went to KWR Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Schultz, with Jake Lewis riding the third Saddlemen Harley-Davidson to the fourth fastest time.

The youngest of the Wyman brothers, Cody, rode his KWR Harley-Davidson to the fifth-quickest lap as the Pan America took the top six spots in Q1. KWR Harley-Davidson’s James Rispoli carded the sixth-quickest time, coming from Group B in his Super Hooligans debut.

The fastest of the non-Harleys was seventh-placed Dominic Doyle on his Giaccmoto Yamaha 2024 MT-09 SP.

Supersport Q1

Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:48.962 Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:49.002 Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 1:49.468 Richard Cooper (Triumph) 1:49.502 Brandon Paasch (Triumph) 1:50.340 Matt Truelove (Suzuki) 1:50.658 Gus Rodio (Ducati) 1:50.669 Joseph LiMandri (Yamaha) 1:50.910 Shane Narbonne (Suzuki) 1:50.952 Carl Soltisz (Suzuki) 1:50.956

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoAmerica Support Series News page motoamerica-support-series-latest-news/

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/

Watch Daytona 200 via motoamericaliveplus.com