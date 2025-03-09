Wyman Perfect In King Of The Baggers At The Beach

Wyman Does The King Of The Baggers Double, Chapin Perfect In Twins Cup, And Lewis Wins Super Hooligan Race Two At Daytona International Speedway.

Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman started his 2025 Mission King Of The Baggers season in perfect fashion with wins in both races at Daytona International Speedway. His win on Saturday afternoon in the final race of the MotoAmerica weekend was his fifth straight victory at the “World Center of Racing.”

Unlike Friday when he secured a rare runaway Daytona victory, S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Troy Herfoss made Wyman earn Saturday’s win. The pair battled at the front, played the cat-and-mouse game on the final lap, and then pulled the pin with Wyman holding Herfoss off at the finish line by .056 of a second.

Herfoss had crashed while gaining ground on Wyman on Friday and was fortunate to score a handful of points after remounting to finish eighth.

Third place on Saturday went to Mission King Of The Baggers rookie Loris Baz, the Frenchman earning his first podium in just his second outing, and he did so with an injured left arm from Friday’s turn-one crash.

The third member of the S&S/Indian Motorcycle team, Tyler O’Hara, finished fourth, behind his two teammates.

RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Rocco Landers was fifth, some three seconds ahead of his teammate Hayden Gillim. Friday’s fourth-place finisher Kyle Ohnsorg was seventh on his TAB Performance Indian Challenger, well clear of Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis and Cory West.

Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Bradley Smith crashed but managed to finish 10th a day after finishing second in his Mission King Of The Baggers debut.

“I was confident because all five of these wins, I’ve led out of the chicane,” Wyman said. “Leading the 200, two out of three of the XR wins, I led out of the chicane. So, it’s not all what everybody kind of worries. It’s how you get around the banking, how you place yourself, how you use the banking to your advantage to get a better run when the track flattens out. There’s a lot of things that I’ve learned over the course of 16 years coming here, and then flat track before that. Drafting on the miles. It’s definitely my element. It was super fun. Just the game of it’s eight laps. We’re kind of just waiting until the last lap, trying to figure out where each of us are going to try to do what. I think we both tried to bite off a lap at one point or another, and then realized that nobody was really going to go away. I knew tire conservation was going to be a big deal. Tried to really chill out in the first half of the race, tried to leave a little bit for the end. It worked out.”

SC-Project Twins Cup – Chapin Again

RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Matthew Chapin may not get any calls from his high school football coach, but his 120 pounds works just fine when racing a motorcycle at Daytona International Speedway.

For the second day in a row, Chapin was able to draft his way to victory on his Suzuki GSX-8R by a scant .019 of a second over defending series champion Alessandro Di Mario and his Robem Engineering Aprilia RS 660.

Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle was third, making the podium identical to race one yesterday. A fourth rider entered the fray today with Koch Racing’s Sean Ungvarsky joining the lead pack for the duration and even taking a turn at the front.

The top four were covered by just .080 of a second. Yes, .080 of a second.

Bad Boys Racing’s Avery Dreher was fifth again, but it was a much closer fifth as the Suzuki GSX-8R-mounted Dreher was just 1.6 seconds from the leader after finishing some 15 seconds back in Friday’s race one.

Chapin has a perfect 50 points from the opening two races, 10 more than Di Mario and 18 more than Doyle.

“I think that race, my whole plan was just to be patient until the last lap,” Chapin said. “I let those guys fight it out at the front. I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks. Just kind of waited until the end. I knew I had the bike underneath me to do it. Just used the draft at the end and got it done.”

Super Hooligan National Championship – Lewis Wins A Thriller

Who says a big boy can’t win a drafting battle at Daytona International Speedway? Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis crammed his six-foot, four-inch frame into the tightest tuck possible and came out on top of a thrilling six-rider battle to the finish line in the second of two Super Hooligan National Championship races.

The margin of victory? .039 of a second with the top six separated by just .419 of a second.

Second place for the second day in a row was Lewis’ teammate Travis Wyman with Friday’s winner Cory West third to make it a Saddlemen Race Development sweep of the podium.

The race to the flag was anybody’s to win, but it would have taken a brave person to bet on Lewis getting the job done from sixth going into the final chicane. But the draft worked perfectly for the Kentuckian as he swept past all five riders to score the victory, the third of his Super Hooligan career.

The win was also Lewis’ first-ever in any class at Daytona International Speedway.

KWR Harley-Davidson’s Cody Wyman was fourth with his teammate James Rispoli fifth. The first non-Harley-Davidson Pan America was the Yamaha MT-09 SP of Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle in sixth.

After yesterday’s mechanical issue thwarted their progress, the ARCH Racing team bounced back in a big way with Corey Alexander giving the Keanu Reeves-owned team its first-ever top-10 finish with an impressive seventh and the first rider outside the lead pack of six.

Alexander held off KWR Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Schultz with Competition Werkes Racing’s Andy DiBrino and Strack Racing’s Hawk Mazzotta rounding out the top 10.

“That’s how Hooligan racing is supposed to be,” Lewis said, who was ninth in yesterday’s race one. “Yesterday, there were big gaps between everybody, but today there were six of us in that pack. I was trying to lead it through the infield, second through the infield, but then the draft on these bikes is so huge. Coming to the white flag, Cody (Wyman) came by me and gave me a little elbow, so I was like, ‘Alright I’m gonna play my cards right.’ I know how important the draft is on these bikes, but I certainly didn’t want to be in sixth in that chicane on the last lap. I got as small as I could, and I hit my shifts perfect, and they went three wide coming out of four. The draft on these things is unreal and the bike started shaking and I pulled out to the left and Travis (Wyman) was right there and it was just a perfect draft. I’m a little bit hoarse; I was yelling on the cooldown lap. This is my first ever time winning at Daytona and it’s bad ass.”

Watch Motorcycle Racing in the UK via TNT Sports and Amazon

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MMotoAmerica

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of motoamerica.com/

Watch Daytona 200 via motoamericaliveplus.com