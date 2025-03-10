Twin rear guards for Triumph singles

British-made hugger and chainguard combo for Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X from Pyramid

British bodywork specialists, Pyramid, have released a comprehensive rear hugger solution for Triumph’s Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

The hugger and chainguard combo provides practical protection for the rear end of the retro twins – and the rider’s and passenger’s legs, and any luggage on-board too – without ruining their classic lines.

Made from durable, high-impact ABS plastic, the hugger stops spray and debris thrown up by the rear tyre, while the matching matt black aluminium chainguard prevents lube from being flung all over the back of the bike too. Advertisement

Designed to look like original equipment, both guards have a durable matte black finish that complements the Speed and Scrambler’s styling. The chain guard features a laser-cut Pyramid logo for a subtle, stylish touch.

Installation is straightforward, with no modifications needed – the hugger is engineered to fit both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X straight out of the box, mounting directly to existing points on the swingarm.

The Pyramid Hugger and Chainguard combo for the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X retails at £104.99 including VAT, and comes complete with all necessary fixings and comprehensive instructions.

