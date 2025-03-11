Carl Harris and Team SBR Racing complete winter testing in Spain

Carl Harris and Team SBR Racing complete a successful test in Spain ahead of the 2025 British Supersport season.

Onboard the Kawasaki ZX636 the team headed to Jerez, fortunately before the freak rain storm that has seen the track suffer extensive damage to both the track and facilities. Advertisement

The team then moved on to Portimoa for the second leg, but not before getting in some off road training along with tackling some of the Spanish hills with Tommy Bridewell. We have it on good authority that Tommy was impressed with young Carls fitness and will be looking forward to seeing how Harris will progress this year in the Supersport class.

Speaking to Superbike News, Carl had this to say about the Spanish test: ” Winter testing is all finished, we have had three good tests on the ZX636 to find the best set up for the start of the season.

We are all feeling very positive on the bike after testing out different parts and we can’t wait to get going for the first British Superbike Test”

With thanks to Carl Harris, Team SBR Racing.

