Women’s summer kit spotlight from Richa

Get ready for the summer ahead with Richa. Check out some top picks below from the ladies’ kit line-up:

Brighton Jacket Women

Richa’s Brighton motorcycle jacket is crafted from high-quality cowhide leather and lined with Richa’s exclusive vintage design, creating the perfect AA-rated leather biking jacket. Whether riding or just walking down the street, with the Brighton jacket you’re assured of style, comfort and safety.

For use in the midseason and summer, the Brighton offers the perfect blend of style and safety. For safety, D3O® L1 shoulder and elbow protection are included and can be upgraded to Ghost or L2. Additionally, back protection (D3O® central back panel or Viper L1/L2) can be added for further protection and peace of mind while riding. There is also additional safety stitching on high-risk areas.

The four external pockets and two internal pockets provide ample storage space. An integrated storm flap behind the front zipper provides extra protection and insulation, while adjustable zippers at the sleeve cuffs and shoulder details allow riders to customise the fit as desired. Compatible trousers can be connected with a short connection zipper. Advertisement

Available in a choice of Black or Burgundy, the Brighton Jacket Women is priced from RRP £349.99 in sizes, UK 8 – 16.

Original 2 Jeans Slim Fit Women

The Richa Original 2 Jeans deliver serious protection without the bulk of traditional biker trousers.

Crafted from CE-approved single-layer cotton stretch denim, reinforced with Cordura, the Original 2 offer superior abrasion resistance while maintaining all-day comfort. AA-rated for safety, the jeans feature D3O® Ghost armour at the knees and hips, with the option to upgrade to Level 2 for enhanced impact protection.

With a classic five-pocket design, the jeans balances function and style effortlessly. The slim-leg fit ensures a versatile look and riders can choose between various washes.

Available in sizes UK 4 – 26, the Original 2 jeans have an RRP of £199.99.

Dora Gloves

Designed for riders who demand comfort without compromising on protection, these lightweight summer gloves are built to perform. The upper hand is crafted from Lycra fabric, offering flexibility and breathability for those warm-weather rides.

CE-certified knuckle protectors provide impact resistance, while the high-abrasion-resistant fabric on the inner palm ensures durability where it’s needed most. The four-way stretch construction allows for a natural range of movement, complemented by spandex at the inner fingers for a snug, adaptive fit.

Inside, a soft jersey lining enhances comfort, with Kevlar reinforcements at the palm for added strength. A Velcro wrist closure keeps them secure, while safety box stitching increases durability and support.

Available in black and in sizes XS – 2XL, the Dora Gloves have an RRP of £44.99.

