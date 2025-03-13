Top 10 Reasons to Celebrate Motorcycling History at Stafford This April

Get ready for the best classic bike show in the world – The International Classic MotorCycle Show sponsored by Carole Nash, this April 26-27 at Staffordshire County Showground.

Here are the top 10 reasons why this is the go-to show for all motorcyclists!

1. World-first display of Brough Superior SS100s

In celebration of 100 years since the launch of the Brough Superior SS100, Stafford will host a truly unique display of Brough Superior SS100s, including some of the rarest and most famous Broughs ever made. Will it be a World record for the biggest collection of Broughs ever in one place? We shall see!

2. Special guest: TV star Henry Cole

The one and only TV presenter and motorcycle adventurer Henry Cole will be star guest! Renowned for his passion for classic machines and tales of two-wheeled adventures, Henry will be meeting fans and chatting on stage throughout the weekend.

3. Wall-to-wall bikes

Renowned for being a motorcyclist’s dream, the show halls are packed full of vintage bikes from across the decades. Whether the bikes are original, restored, or a work in progress – it’s the perfect opportunity to relive the golden age of motorcycles.

4. The one-stop shop for motorcyclists

Offering an unparalleled selection of spares, parts, bikes, clothing, accessories, specialist services, and much more, you’ll find everything you need for your favourite hobby at the Stafford Classic Bike Show!

5. Entertainment all weekend!

Experience the adrenaline-pumping Wall of Death as skilled riders perform daring stunts on a 20ft-high vertical wall, just inches from the crowd! Plus, listen to The Daisy Belles! The group will be performing classic 1940s-era songs throughout the weekend to commemorate 80 years since the end of the Second World War.

6. Under the hammer at Bonhams

The iconic Bonhams auction is back, and this year, leading the auction is the legendary 1925 Brough Superior SS100, with a distinguished racing pedigree, expected to fetch £300,000 – £350,000. There will also be a range of standout private collections, so don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime chance to own some of the finest vintage and modern motorcycles there is.

7. Iconic clubs showcasing the best of British biking

From gleaming Nortons and Triumphs to rare Brough Superiors and Vincents, the event will showcase a jaw-dropping array of machines across more than 90 club stands, there’s something for everyone.

8. Hear the roar of racing history in the GP Paddock

Step into the heart of racing history in the Grand Prix Paddock, the ultimate live start-up area at the Stafford Classic Bike Show! Feel the ground tremble as the machines roar into life.

9. Rumble in the Autojumble

From complete machines to parts, accessories, and everything in between – you can stock up for your next project in the huge Stafford autojumble. Brush up on your bargaining skills and make sure you have your shopping lists to hand.

10. Ride in, park up & be part of the action!

If you’re planning to arrive at the show on two wheels, you can pull up in our new Bike Park! Not only will you be on hard-standing ground, but your bike will also be part of the show for visitors to admire.

Tickets Available Now

Advance tickets are priced at £16.50, while on-the-gate entry is £21. Under-16s go free, making it the perfect day out for families. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unmissable celebration of motorcycling heritage.