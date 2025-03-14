Motoamerica’s New Talent Cup Sets Eyes On Cota, And The Road To Motogp

Series Entries Head To Motorsports Ranch in Texas, March 17-18, For Testing Before MotoGP Race Debut, March 28-30

A new generation of riders will begin their journey with the arrival of MotoAmerica’s Parts Unlimited Talent Cup By Motul, a class for racers aged 14-21 who will compete on purpose-built Krämer APX-350 MA machines. The debut of the series will take place at the Red Bull MotoGP of The Americas, March 28-30, at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Early interest has come from all over and includes some familiar names, such as MotoAmerica Twins Cup Champion Alessandro Di Mario, multi-time American Flat Track Champion Kody Kopp, and MotoAmerica Junior Cup podium finisher and rising talent Ella Dreher.

More excitement comes with the entries of Julian Correa, Ian Fraley, and 14-year-old Wisconsinite Hank Vossberg. There is also a little international flair in the form of Australian Sam Drane.

Teams have been invited to take part in a shakedown test at the Motorsport Ranch in Cresson, Texas, this coming Monday and Tuesday, March 17-18. The two-day test will give racers and teams the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Krämer ahead of the season opener, which will feature two Talent Cup races in front of a worldwide audience.

The Krämer APX-350 MA makes over 50 horsepower and weighs under 255 pounds (115 kg) ready to race. The bike features a fully adjustable chassis and suspension and is managed by a Mectronik MKE5 racing ECU. Also, the Krämer APX-350 MAs will be fitted with Dunlop tires.

The young racers will be pursuing a championship in the seven-round, 14-race season that kicks off at COTA and concludes with the series finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park, September 26-28.

In addition to the lure of winning a class championship, the top-five finishers in the series point standings will receive an invitation to participate in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup selection process.

