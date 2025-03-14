Big Box from SW-Motech

SW-Motech DUSC XL: Lightweight and durable top case with 55-litre storage space.

SW-Motech has added a super-size 55-litre top case to its popular DUSC hard luggage range. Perfect for dual sport riders, tourers and commuters, the new DUSC XL offers huge carrying capacity without adding unnecessary weight or width.

Cavernous on the inside, yet with a surprisingly compact outline, the DUSC XL can swallow two XL helmets with communication systems, and is no wider than typical motorcycle handlebars – keeping the bike nimble in traffic and easy to park.

It’s made from a thermoformed 3mm thick ABS, reinforced with a sturdy aluminium frame. This offers durability without a weight penalty – just over 6 kg (13 lbs). The scratch-resistant shell is engineered to bounce back into shape if struck – ideal for adventure riding or the rigours of daily commuter use.

As you’d expect, it’s fully waterproof and boasts practical features like EVA inlays to protect helmets and delicate items, integrated lashing points, and convenient carrying handles. It can be upgraded with optional accessories including a passenger backrest, lid nets, and internal organizing hooks. A locking mechanism (sold separately) ensures both case and contents remain secure. Advertisement

The DUSC XL mounts to SW-Motech’s Adventure Rack and Street Rack systems, available for a wide range of motorcycles.

The 55-litre DUSC XL top case retails for £345.99 including VAT.

Prices for a complete system, including the DUSC case and an Adventure Rack, plus an adapter kit, 2 x EVA inlays, a lid limiter, mounting materials and instructions, start at £432.99.

For full specifications and a list of fitments, visit www.sw-motech.co.uk