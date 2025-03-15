Almansa slams in lap record to lead Carpe and Rueda on Day 1

David Almansa (Leopard Racing) heads the Moto3™ timesheets on Day 1 at Termas, topping a session for the first time in his career and with a new lap record.

His advantage was impressive too, with 0.364 in hand over rookie Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Carpe already raised eyebrows in Thailand with a maiden podium first time out and at a venue he’d never previously ridden. Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was third fastest as the Thai GP winner proved a key player once again, and was also second fastest in FP1.

Fourth goes to home hero Valentino Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who impressed to head a tightly packed group of riders where thousandths made the difference. Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA), Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and his teammate Angel Piqueras were next up, ahead of Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power), Dennis Foggia (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) and Buriram podium finisher Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing).

One notable name not heading straight through to Q1 is David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) as he ended Practice in P15 – and after topping FP1. But the #64 was involved in an incident with Foggia in the afternoon which hampered his session. No further action will be taken there. Muñoz already has a pitlane start here for causing a crash with Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) in Thailand though, so qualifying won’t be his key focus.

Lunetta too is another surprise who heads for Q1, as does Buriram polesitter Matteo Bertelle (LEVEL UP – MTA) after a crash in the afternoon in Argentina. The incident brought out the Red Flag briefly, but rider ok.

