Bertelle goes from Q1 to stunning second pole of 2025

Matteo Bertelle (LEVELUP-MTA) was a surprise name in Q1 after Friday in Argentina, but the Italian definitely came out swinging on Saturday.

He headed Q1 and then went out in Q2 and did it again, so he’ll head the grid for the second time in two Grands Prix. FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI pairing Angel Piqueras and Ryusei Yamanaka complete the front row at the Gran Premio YPF Energia de Argentina.

Q1: To rain or not to rain…

Ominous raindrops in the air ahead of qualifying made it a tense session but Bertelle got the job done by a stunning margin of 0.462 to head through. He was joined by Marcos Uriarte (GRYD – MLav Racing), Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Adrian Cruces (CIP Green Power), with one surprise being Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) as the Italian didn’t make the cut. He gave it a good go though, and on his final fast lap in worsening conditions pulled of a bucking bronco of a save – just losing the chance to move up the order and through to Q2.

Q2: And I’ll do it again

The weather held for slicks and another early stunner came in from Bertelle that put the Italian provisional pole, ahead of Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team) and rookie Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo). Heading out for their second runs though, drama hit for Rossi as he slid out and collected Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power).

In the meantime, Carpe improved, Thai GP winner Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) likewise, and then Piqueras leapfrogged into second. Friday’s fastest David Almansa (Leopard Racing) then moved into P2 before Piqueras hit back, with Yamanaka the last big mover – up into fourth and then into third on his last lap around. Advertisement

THE GRID

Behind Bertelle, Piqueras and Yamanaka, Almansa heads Row 2 joined by rookie sensation Carpe and points leader Rueda. Then it’s Rossi, Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) and home hero Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), with his teammate Joel Esteban completing the top ten.

