Gonzalez makes it two for two with Termas pole

Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) has continued his stunning start to 2025 as he takes pole in Argentina, edging out Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing).

With some Thai GP frontrunners in Q1 and only some making it through, it was close as ever in the Triumph-powered class.

Q1: The late rush to move through

There were plenty of fast faces not often in Q1 who had their eye on a place in the pole shootout. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) led much of the session before Celestino Vietti (Team HDR Heidrun) and then Alex Escrig (KLINT Forward Factory Team) pipped him. That put more at risk of not moving through and late on, the Turkish rider was denied the chance as Brazilian Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) and Czech rider Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) just edged him out.

Q2: Two for two

After the first runs it was Gonzalez leading the way ahead of Dixon, with Vietti, Ramirez and Moreira next up. But as they headed back out, Dixon improved first to take provisional pole, and then Escrig slotted into second. Gonzalez was on a fast one though and the #18 took it back with just over a minute left on the clock, putting in a 1:40.870. Ramirez then made another move to take over in third, joining Dixon and polesitter Gonzalez on the front row.

THE GRID

Behind that trio, the second row is an all-Q1 affair: Escrig, Moreira and Salač. Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun) heads Row 3 from Darryn Binder (ITALJET Gresini Moto2), with Vietti in P9. Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) completes the top ten. Advertisement

For more Moto2 info check out our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com