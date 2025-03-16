Dominant Dixon defeats Gonzalez for stunning victory

Pure dominance. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) was in a league of his own at the Gran Premio YPF Energía de Argentina as the British rider won the Moto2 Grand Prix by 3.5s, with Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) picking up a valuable 20 points in P2.

Meanwhile, Celestino Vietti (Team HDR Heidrun) pocketed his first top three of the season in P3.

Getting the best launch from the front row was Dixon as the British stole the holeshot from polesitter Gonzalez. Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) was a keen starter, the Czech rider was an early P3 and then passed Gonzalez for P2 to make it a Marc VDS 1-2 at the front in the early laps.

Gonzalez got his revenge a couple of laps later though as Dixon began to get the hammer down. On Lap 5 the #96’s lead was 0.488s, 0.526s a lap later, as the top two started to set a superior pace. On Lap 8 of 21, Dixon’s lead rose above the one second barrier for the first time, and on Lap 12 the gap had climbed to a smidgen over 1.5s.

In the podium fight, Salač’s race ended on Lap 11 at Turn 5 after attempting to pass Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing), with the incident costing the latter time in his attempts to chase third place Vietti and fourth place Aron Canet (Fantic Racing).

As the scrap for the final spot on the rostrum played out, there was nothing anyone could do about stopping Dixon from clinching a phenomenal victory in Argentina. Dixon was in cruise control to take a debut win on board a Boscoscuro, with Gonzalez picking up an important P2, 3.5s behind the race win. Vietti covered off Canet for P3 to bounce back well from his Thailand disappointment, a great ride from ninth on the grid from the Italian.

Canet settled for P4 in the end, important points for the #44, with Ramirez completing the top five. Darryn Binder (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) was sixth ahead of the impressive Alex Escrig (KLINT Forward Factory Team) in seventh, with Alonso Lopez (Team HDR Heidrun), star rookie Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) completing the top 10 in Termas.

Performances don’t get much better than that. A Dixon demolition unfolds, but it’s Gonzalez who remains the rider sitting top of the Championship ahead of a trip to Austin in a couple of weeks.

