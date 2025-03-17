Suzuki releases new colours for GSX-8S and GSX-S1000GT

Suzuki has released a selection of new colour schemes for its award-winning GSX-8S and the GSX-S1000GT.

The GSX-8S – the first of Suzuki’s new models launched on its new 776cc parallel twin engine platform that has gone on to win awards and widespread acclaim – is now available in a new silver and black with red wheels, while the red wheels also complement the red subframe on a version with all-black body work. There’s also an updated Cosmic Blue edition, which comes with a black seat unit and black wheels.

The 8S comes with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard, selectable power and traction control modes, and a colour TFT screen, while the frame is a new steel unit with a separate aluminium subframe.

The GSX-S1000GT sports tourer will continue to be available in the bold, all-red livery it came in in 2024. That colour scheme will be joined by a classy Metallic Oort Grey model with bronze wheels and bronze subframe, and a new Pearl Vigor Blue.

In addition, the GSX-8S is available with an £800 test ride incentive until the end of March, while the GSX-S1000GT can be had on 0% finance until the end of the month.

